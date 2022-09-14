100 Reasons To Love Beijing: Global netizens invited to make videos about Beijing

BEIJING, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Third Video Competition on "100 Reasons To Love Beijing" was launched on September 8, 2022. Sponsored by the Information Office of Beijing Municipal People's Government and organized by the News and Information Center, Xinhua News Agency, the contest is designed to attract Internet users from around the world to share their impression about Beijing with short videos or golden words.

The Third Video Competition on "100 Reasons To Love Beijing" was launched on September 8, 2022.

Xu Hejian, director of the Information Office of the Beijing Municipal People's Government, said in his speech the "100 Reasons To Love Beijing" Short Video Competition, a cultural outreach event initiated by the Information Office of the Beijing Municipal People's Government, has been held successfully for two times. It attracted the participation of more than 3,000 foreign friends from over 100 countries and regions, and solicited nearly 5,000 works in the aggregate, from which many excellent videos were selected. The 2022 edition of the competition themed "How YOUNG Beijing Is" continues to solicit short videos from among foreigners who like Beijing. The competition is intended to serve as a platform for people to exchange their feelings about Beijing.

"Friendship, which derives from close contact between the people, holds the key to sound nation-to-nation relations," Ma Jianguo, deputy director of the News and Information Center, Xinhua News Agency, said the "100 Reasons To Love Beijing " is an activity to bring the people from all over the world to get connected, and to enable the people throughout the world to better understand Beijing. "In the run-up to the event, a lot of foreign friends sent videos to overseas branches of Xinhua News Agency, telling how and why they love Beijing".

Beijing is an ancient capital, bearing witness to more than 3,000 years of historical vicissitudes; Beijing is also a modern city, full of vitality, and sees changes with each passing day. Since the late Ming Dynasty, Beijing has been attracting friends from all over the world. People love Beijing for different reasons. Some love Beijing's beautiful scenery, some Beijing's food, some the vitality of starting up businesses, and some Beijing's cultural diversity.

The contest welcomes the entries from worldwide netizens, including the international friends who are living in Beijing, have been to Beijing, or have interest in Beijing. Anyone who is interested can email the work to lovebeijing2022 @163.com, and can talk about the topic of "100 Reasons To Love Beijing "on Weibo.

Beijing invites global netizens to come on to share the stories.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=429307

Caption: The Third Video Competition on "100 Reasons To Love Beijing" was launched on September 8, 2022.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1898589/100_Reasons_To_Love_Beijing.jpg

SOURCE Information Office of Beijing Municipal People's Government