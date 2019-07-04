"Venture Tianfu" event was successfully held in Budapest, Hungary

Vice Chairman of Chengdu Municipal Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Mr. Hao Kangli, Member of the Hungarian Parliament Mr. Lajos Olah, Deputy Secretary General of Chengdu Municipal Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Mrs. Huang Yuanyong, Deputy Director of Hungarian Export Promotion Agency Mr. Roland Lajtai, Chairman of Chengdu Longquanyi District Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Mr. Sun Bo, Vice Director-General of The Science and Technology Bureau of Chengdu, Chengdu Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs Mr. Chen Xu, Deputy Director of Sci-Tech Innovation and New Economy Bureau (IPR Bureau) Chengdu Management Committee of TFNA, Sichuan Mr. Huang Lei, Director of The Science and Technology Bureau of Chengdu, The Intellectual Property Bureau of Chengdu High-tech Development and Industrialization Division Mr. Shen Lin all participated in this event, which aimed to further gather innovative global resources, strengthen the driving force of entrepreneurship and build up the innovative channel between Chengdu and the Hungarian prestigious universities, enterprises and institutions for high-end talents communication, application development and market transformation.