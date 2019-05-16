"Super brains" in board and card games from all over the world play together in Hengshui

HENGSHUI, China, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 IMSA World Masters Championship (Hengshui) is an international A-level event hosted by the International Mind Sports Association (IMSA) and organized by the Board and Card Games Administrative Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, Hebei Provincial Sports Bureau, and Hengshui Municipal People's Government.

A grand opening of the event themed "Beautiful Hengshui, Bright Future" was held in Hengshui Poly Theatre on 13th May, 2019. The Honorable Member of the International Olympic Committee and President of World Xiangqi Federation, Timothy Fok Tsun-Ting, President of IMSA, Chen Zelan, and Grand Master and Vice Chairman of the Chinese Go Association, Nie Weiping, as well as Masaki Takemiya and Koichi Kobayashi, world-class Go masters attended the opening ceremony.

The event consists of five sports, including Bridge, Chess, Draughts, Go, and Xiangqi with 17 disciplines in total and will have 99 medals in gold, silver and bronze. 240 professional top players and officials from 49 countries and regions gather in Hengshui and fight for the title in 5 days. It's safe to say that the "super brains" of world board and card games gather for top-level competition. Board and card game fans are on tiptoe of expectation for the fierce competition and wonderful contents.

