'One World: Together At Home' Global Special to Air on JOOX Music on April 18

Launched by international advocacy organization Global Citizen, and the World Health Organization (WHO), One World: Together At Home will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19 and will also celebrate and support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, One World: Together At Home will include performances and appearances by:

Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andra Day, Andrea Bocelli, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Awkwafina, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Cassper Nyovest, Céline Dion, Charlie Puth, Chris Martin, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, David & Victoria Beckham, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jassmi, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jack Black, Jack Johnson, Jacky Cheung, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer Lopez, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Juanes, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lily Tomlin, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lizzo, LL Cool J, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Lupita Nyong'o, Maluma, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Matthew McConaughey, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, P.K. Subban, Picture This, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rita Ora, Sam Heughan, Sam Smith, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, Sofi Tukker, Stephen Colbert, Stevie Wonder, Superm, Taylor Swift, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Usher, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero.

Poshu Yeung, Vice President, International Business Group, Tencent said, "As a leading music streaming platform, JOOX Music is proud to be a part of this global initiative that unites performers, music fans and all citizens around the world in a collaborative effort to beat coronavirus, supporting frontline healthcare workers and the WHO. We stand together, gathering our hearts while staying at home, with all music lovers in South Africa, Hong Kong and Macau, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Thailand in using music as a universal tool in our fight against the further spread of COVID-19."

One World: Together At Home is not a telethon – it is a historic, first-of-its kind global broadcast event to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers, and to support the World Health Organization in the global fight to end COVID-19. The broadcast will feature stories from frontline healthcare workers on the COVID response, commitments from philanthropists, governments and corporations to support and equip frontline healthcare workers around the world, with masks, gowns and other vital equipment, and to local charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those that need it most.

For more information about Global Citizen and its campaign to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, powered by the UN Foundation, please visit globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen.

To learn more about WHO's response to the pandemic and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, please go to www.who.int/COVID-19 and follow @WHO on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information about how to tune in and take action, visit www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

