'One Bangkok', Thailand's Largest Fully Integrated District, Unveils Masterplan

"When One Bangkok is completed, the district will have a gross floor area of 1.83 million sqm. It will comprise of five Grade A office towers, four differentiated retail precincts, five luxury and lifestyle hotels, and three luxury residential towers, offering a comprehensive array of activities and providing more than 60,000 people a place to work, shop, play, and create. More than 200,000 visitors are expected daily at One Bangkok", said Ms. Su Lin Soon, CEO Development - One Bangkok.

Mr. Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group CEO, Frasers Property Limited stated, "One Bangkok will reshape and redefine Bangkok's urban landscape in a positive and lasting way as the largest private sector property development initiative undertaken in Thailand. We believe One Bangkok is an offering worthy of what Thailand's capital can deliver on the world stage, and our goal is to see the country become the very epicenter of ASEAN."

As seen in Frasers Property Limited's global portfolio, including Central Park in Sydney and Frasers Tower, Singapore, One Bangkok drew on a world-class collaboration of designers including word-renowned urban designer Skidmore Owings & Merrill and top Thai architectural firm A49 to create its mixed-use development.

One Bangkok will allocate almost half its land area - 8 hectares out of 16.7 hectares - to green and open spaces. It is the first project in Thailand to target LEED Neighborhood Development Platinum certification, with its office towers also targeting both LEED and WELL certification.

"Our ambition is to build sustainable developments that improve quality of life and are part of the fabric of the community. It is our goal to constantly create offerings that connect with its surroundings and are something the community can be proud of," said Mr. Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group CEO, Frasers Property Limited.

World-Class Components of a Global Landmark Destination

One Bangkok' Masterplan prioritizes ease of accessibility and navigation, being directly connected to the MRT Blue Line. By road, One Bangkok features 6 access points, including a new direct connection to the expressway. These accesses link directly into a common underground infrastructure for easy circulation, allowing One Bangkok to promote walkability across the district.

One Bangkok will create a focal point for business in central Bangkok, giving the city a new economic engine with a combined office NLA of almost 500,000 sqm., home to over 500 local and international organizations.

Four differentiated retail precincts offer 450 stores covering over 180,000 sqm, will redefine the shopping experience for Bangkok, offering a wide range of leisure activities and social experiences with things to do all day through to the night.

With five new-to-market hotels, the district's comprehensive suite of hospitality options will offer a combined 1,100 rooms, delivering the finest hospitality and local lifestyle experiences, with the first -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok -- scheduled to open in 2023.

Combining a prestige address with the pleasure of park-side living, three luxury residential towers at One Bangkok will provide unprecedented vistas of the city's largest parks. Its first residences, comprising of just 110 ultra-luxury apartments, will launch in early 2020.

One Bangkok's crowning achievement is its 430-metre Signature Tower, housing office spaces and a super luxury hotel. Set to become one of ASEAN's ten tallest buildings, it will offer visitors panoramic views of Bangkok's skyline.

Integrating art and culture throughout the district, One Bangkok aims to be a must-visit cultural destination, providing public art, learning spaces, as well as performing arts and concerts all year round.

The entire district is enabled by a smart centralized infrastructure system, the first of its kind in Thailand for a private development. Over 250,000 smart sensors will support an efficient facility management and preventive maintenance.

For more information about One Bangkok, visit http://onebangkok.com/ and here.

