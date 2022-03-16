'New Perspectives on Hungarian Abstract Art' from the MNB Collection triumphs in Dubai

The exhibition's aim was to open dialogue between the abstract voices of the Arab and Hungarian art scene, presenting a fresh overview of the experimentation and innovation of a new up-and-coming generation of Hungarian artists. "It's incredibly important for Hungarian artists to have international exposure on this level. The talent in our country is truly amazing and they're producing ground breaking art in new and inventive ways. Many are embracing new senses and experiences as part of their art and we wanted to share these new ideas and forms with the art world, and there was no better place to start than in Dubai - where innovation, breaking boundaries and pioneering is woven into the fabric of society here. Our mindsets are very similar and we wanted to demonstrate our commonalities and bridge our rich cultural diversities through the medium of art and culture," says Kinga Hamvai, MNB Arts and Culture.

In Hungary, the notion of abstraction has always been connected to the idea of progressivity: artists have focused on merging the global and the local, the contemporary and the timeless. This has led to the emergence of unique propositions, enriching the existing interpretations of painting today, while the history of abstract art becomes fused with the utopian ideas of reinventing itself.

The exhibition's follow-on world tour dates and cities will be announced in April.

