"JET Has Blown Our Expectations Out of the Water!" Says Russell Purdon, Director of South-African Based Service Provider Wiber Solutions

Meet RADWIN at AfricaCom in Cape Town booth D35

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RADWIN (www.radwin.com), the global wireless broadband provider, today announced that South African based service provider Wiber Solutions has deployed its JET Beam-forming Point-to-Multipoint solutions to replace its aging legacy network and drive fast broadband to businesses and residential clients in the southern peninsula. MiRO, RADWIN's partner and a leading distributor of Wireless, Networking, VoIP and IP Video products, was responsible for project distribution.

Russell Purdon, Director, Wiber Solutions: "Before installing RADWIN's equipment our network was constrained and could barely deliver 10Mbps. RADWIN's JET PtMP is a real game-changer for us; it allows us to drive 50Mbps to businesses and heavy-usage residential users such as developers and gamers requiring a high-speed connection. With JET PtMP we're enjoying real revenue growth because we can deliver greater capacity packages than ever before, and compete on a much higher level thanks to increased capacity and lower latency. JET has blown our expectations out of the water!"

"JET's implementation was seamless. We simply installed the base stations on each of our sites and switched over our high capacity clients as well as new business clients over to the new hardware. And thanks to the intelligent Beam-forming technology, JET operates seamlessly in the noisiest environments. The radio has a high number of individual antenna elements and only addresses one subscriber at a time, therefore mitigating interference from other nearby radios," concluded Purdon.

Elaborating on the RADWIN application, Ted de Boer, Product Manager at MiRO explained: "Wiber Solutions started off by using entry level products but as the company grew, its legacy network couldn't keep up with capacity demands. Wiber turned to us to assist in finding a carrier-grade wireless infrastructure and we strongly recommended RADWIN's JET PtMP because there's no other solution like it on the market today."

Peter Turvey, GM Middle East, South & East Africa, RADWIN: "We're excited that Wiber Solutions has chosen JET PtMP to fulfill their ever-growing network needs. Since they've started deploying RADWIN technology, Wiber is delivering upon its promise to clients and has received stellar feedback from both private and business customers."

About RADWIN

RADWIN is the global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver blazing fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN's solutions power applications including backhaul, access, private network connectivity and broadband-on-the move for transport authorities.

www.radwin.com

RADWIN Sales

HQ: +972-3-769-2820

Email: sales@radwin.com

Media Contact

Tammy Levy

Tel: +972-3-766-2916

Email: pr@radwin.com

About Wiber Solutions

Wibernet is a FTTH (Fibre To The Home) & WTTH (Wireless To The Home) internet service provider.

www.wibersolutions.co.za

Tel: +27 21 276 0400

Email: info@wibersolutions.co.za

About MiRO

MiRO distribution was founded in South Africa in 2003, and the company has grown to be amongst South Africa's leading distributors of Wireless, Networking, VoIP and IP Video products.

Visit: www.miro.co.za

Tel: +27 12 657 0960

Email: sales@miro.co.za

Related Links

http://www.radwin.com



SOURCE RADWIN