'Hyperoptic's Fair Fibre Plan' launched to make full fibre even more affordable

LONDON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperoptic, a leading full fibre broadband provider, today announces the launch of 'Hyperoptic's Fair Fibre Plan,' a new affordable tariff that will enable people on specific means-tested benefits to get access to discounted rates on its 50Mbps and 150Mbps monthly rolling packages.

With 'Hyperoptic's Fair Fibre Plan', the cost of its 50Mbps broadband-only service on a monthly rolling contract will be reduced to £15 a month. There will be no charge for installation and the package will come with a free router and an unlimited data allowance.

'Hyperoptic's Fair Fibre Plan' includes:





50Mbps monthly rolling contract, broadband-only: Reduced from £22 to £15 a month

50Mbps monthly rolling contract, broadband and phone: Reduced from £25 to £18 a month

150Mbps monthly rolling contract, broadband-only: Reduced from £35 to £25 a month

150Mbps monthly rolling contract, broadband and phone: Reduced from £38 to £28 a month

This is the latest initiative by Hyperoptic to support people who need access to hyperfast and reliable connectivity but are struggling with affordability. In January 2021, Hyperoptic was the first broadband provider to offer free fixed-line broadband services to families without a reliable broadband connection, to enable their children to access virtual education resources and learn from home.

Over the last ten years, it's provided free connectivity to over 400 community centres across the UK, enabling people to access a gigabit-enabled broadband service in a location local to them. It's also running digital inclusion programmes with local authorities across the UK, giving people who are digitally excluded the skills they need to benefit from being online.





'Hyperoptic's Fair Fibre Plan' is designed to address the need for affordability and flexibility. As well as being highly discounted, it's also delivered on a monthly rolling basis. This means the customer isn't tied into a long-term contract and they can cancel anytime with no exit fees.





Matt Warman, Digital Infrastructure Minister: "Access to decent broadband is vital to everyday life so I'm delighted Hyperoptic is joining the growing number of providers offering great deals for people on lower incomes. We have been encouraging providers to go further and faster to offer social tariffs during these difficult times in our national mission to build back fairer. I hope this superb news will spark others to follow in their footsteps."

Darren Jones MP, Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Data Poverty: "It's great to see internet service providers like Hyperoptic stepping up to provide more affordable broadband products for families who need it. At the All Party Parliamentary Group on Data Poverty, we want to see all major internet service providers doing this so that, together, we can work towards eradicating data poverty in the UK."

Charles Davies, MD ISP, Hyperoptic: "Last year, Ofcom announced that 4.7 million UK homes have struggled to afford their telecoms bills. We passionately believe that affordability should not be a barrier when it comes to connectivity. We need to come together as an industry to alleviate digital poverty, especially in an era where we rely so much on our connectivity to support us with home working and home learning. The ambition for 'Hyperoptic's Fair Fibre Plan' is to give struggling households long-term support with the cost of their broadband, with a hyperfast product that they can always rely on."

Appendix

To be eligible for Hyperoptic's new affordable product scheme, 'Hyperoptic's Fair Fibre Plan,' new customers will be asked to share documentation on one of the below:

Income Support

Pension Credit

Income-related Job Seekers Allowance (JSA)

Housing Benefit

Personal Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Universal Credit (no earnings)

Care Leavers supported by Children's Support

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (EAS)

About Hyperoptic

Hyperoptic was founded in 2011 to shake up the UK broadband market with its "full" fibre optic technology. It offers consumers and businesses gigabit-capable broadband with average speeds of up to 900Mbps, which is over 12x faster than the UK average, and is rated 5* on Trustpilot.

It works with property owners, developers and professionals, designing and installing dedicated fibre infrastructure to new buildings and existing developments. It focuses exclusively on high density urban areas.

The company has been awarded the 'Best Superfast Broadband' provider by the Internet Service Providers' Association for six years running. It has also been listed in the Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100 for four years in a row. In the last year it's been recognised as the 'Fastest Ultrafast Provider (downloading)' and 'Fastest Ultrafast Provider (uploading)' by the Broadband Genie awards and won both 'The Service Award' and 'The Innovation Award' at the inaugural Compare the Market Simples Awards.

For more information, please see: https://hyperoptic.com/

SOURCE Hyperoptic