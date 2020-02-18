'HAPPY' London Opening February 24th

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HAPPY has a 25-year reputation across distinctive European cities, as well as an unbelievable story related to their new London location. The restaurant group is entirely family-run. 30 years ago, father and son went on a trip to London and ate out at TGI Fridays. Inspired, the son promised his father that eventually, they too would open a restaurant in London's heart. Thanks to their drive and determination, on February 24th, 2020, HAPPY will open in Piccadilly Circus - the very same location where they first spoke of that professional dream.

"London is one of the largest and most interesting restaurant scenes in the world, it's a dream come true to bring our brand here," says the General Manager of the London restaurant, Ivan Popov.

The menu has been curated by global, award-winning chefs, with perfectly prepared dishes tailored to the local taste, plus a few 'HAPPY style' surprises. Everything's cooked in the open kitchen, while the international award-winning mixologists prepare irresistible cocktails or serve expertly selected global wines and beers.

Look out for the 'HAPPY Broken Burger', made from British dry aged beef and served in their iconic deconstructed way, making it perfect to share. HAPPY's philosophy insists that one of the most important qualities of food, besides taste, is its power to bring people together.

Ethically sourced reared roast chicken is a HAPPY trademark - the crispy golden exterior and succulent meat create perfect harmony for the eye and palate, thanks to the Rolls Royce of the grill world 'The Josper Rotisserie Charcoal Oven'. Our Steaks are 100% British meat and meticulously sourced to ensure consistently high quality produce all year round. Don't worry vegetarians and vegans, you too will be well looked after in the new London culinary house. The 'HAPPY' menu will offer an array of exceptional food at affordable prices, accommodating even the most finicky eater in your family.

Nothing can be offered to customers in HAPPY before the approval of over 50 key company experts - a small part of the restaurant's work model, a guarantee of its 25-year success. Unsurprisingly, HAPPY has become a global award-winning company winning the most prestigious 'Favourite Brand' award in Europe for 10 consecutive years.

"For us, the customer is sacred. We must meet their expectations and offer constant high-quality food and service. We wish to become a restaurant that Londoners believe in and we want them to come back again and again," says the main owner Orlin Popov. "We look forward to opening our doors and showing you how we believe casual dining should be done!"

Key information

Address: 25 -29 Coventry Street, Piccadilly, London W1D 7AG

Opening times: Sun - Wed 12:00pm till 00:00am / Thur - Sat 12:00pm till 01:00am

Web: happyrestaurants.com

Insta: @happylondon

