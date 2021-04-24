"Football for Friendship eWorld Championship" is being held for the second time in F4F World multiuser simulator

The important events in Gazprom's International Children's Social Programme Football for Friendship (F4F) will be taking place in a digital format this year too because of the pandemic. Once again, the "Football for Friendship eWorld Championship" (eF4F) in 2021 will take place on the multiplayer simulator "Football for Friendship World" (F4F World), which was specially developed for F4F. Each team consists of six players. A game runs for 2 halves of 3.5 minutes.

Since 19th April, football academies all over the world have been invited to nominate girls and boys aged 12 to 14 as players. The "Football for Friendship eWorld Championship" (eF4F) will take place from 27th to 29th May.

The winners of the "Football for Friendship eWorld Championship" in 2020 were the team "Granular salamander", whose players came from Bosnia Herzegovina, Kazakhstan, Latvia, the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Turkey. In the course of the final events in the 8th season of "Football for Friendship", a new GUINESS WORLD RECORDSTM title was set for the most participants in a football video hangout.

Since December 2020, "F4F World" has been available to anyone interested, outside of the eF4F tournament as well, free of charge in 27 different languages. The emphasis is on the nine values of F4F: friendship, equality, fairness, health, peace, devotion, victory, traditions and honour. The "F4F World" game is available on MS Windows, Apple MacOS and iOS and was developed by the company DataArt.

Andrey Trusov , DataArt: "It was very interesting and motivating to have the opportunity to contribute to the development of F4F. For me, it was a new experience that there is such a competition for children – one that also promotes values like friendship, fairness and peace."

About F4F

F4F has been in existence since 2013. It is organised by Gazprom and supported by UEFA, FIFA and the UN. In the past eight seasons, approximately 15,000 children and young people from 211 countries and regions have taken part in the programme. In 2020, Football for Friendship took place in an online format on a platform that was specially developed for this purpose.

