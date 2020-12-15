"Equity & Ecology": Global Advertising Production Consultancy Spearheads Initiatives For A Better Future

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertising Production Resources (APR) supports five groundbreaking industry Initiatives:

ANA's AIMM She Runs It #Inclusive100 AdGreen Ad Net Zero Green the Bid

APR is delighted to play an instrumental role in supporting these inspiring initiatives launched to create more equitable production environments - both through cultural inclusivity in the production process and the reduction of production-related carbon footprints. This marks a major shift in production practices within the advertising industry, where production teams must strive for diversity via authentic multicultural representation, and ensure sustainability is measured and optimized across all production verticals.

The ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM), seeks to "create a powerful voice that elevates multicultural and inclusive marketing to promote business growth in an increasingly diverse marketplace." APR joins the Alliance as the only production consultancy, proudly heralding a more diverse future alongside brands such as P&G, Google, and Facebook. With this partnership, APR hopes to create a movement towards a diverse and equitable production industry where inclusivity is not just an initiative, but a natural way of working.

#Inclusive100 is the industry's first D&I initiative that uses data to measure progress and share actionable ideas and practices that make the industry more inclusive, equitable, and diverse. Launched by She Runs It in partnership with Diversity Best Practices in 2018, the consortium now includes more than 50 companies from the marketing, media and tech industries. APR joins this group to support the industry on DE&I efforts in content creation.

AdGreen launched in September 2020 with the mission to "unite the advertising industry to eliminate the negative environmental impacts of production." APR is one of seven founding members of this initiative to rally the industry around sustainable production practices by bringing to market a Carbon Calculator to measure the footprint of advertising productions. Regarding AdGreen, Danny Whybrow, SVP of EMEA/APAC and member of APR's Global Leadership Team, states: "Behind the camera, content creators can no longer ignore the impact that production has on the environment. We are proud to support this initiative and help communicate to the industry globally what must be done to improve production practices and create behavioral change towards zero-carbon/zero-waste content creation."

Ad Net Zero: Nov 2020 - The UK's Advertising Association launched Ad Net Zero – an ambitious plan to galvanize the ad industry to reduce the carbon impact of developing, producing and running UK advertising to real net zero by end 2030, supported by a 5 point Action Plan and Action Report in which production plays a key part. APR was delighted to be part of the Industry committee that launched the initiative and will continue to be actively involved as we embark on the 10 year journey. About APR's involvement Traci Dunne, APR's Strategic Consultant says: "Having spent years at industry level with a passion for sustainability and feeling slightly disappointed how slowly our industry was reacting to the need for action, I am proud to be part of an action driven initiative with the AA, and excited for what is to come."

Green the Bid: has "created the framework for widespread industry adoption" – a grassroots initiative with the ambition to be a not-for-profit organization providing guidance and templates for clients, agencies, and production companies. Organizations can become part of the Green the Bid community to work together to shift the advertising industry toward net carbon neutral, zero-waste production practices by clicking "Join Us" on their website. APR joins as a 'Supporter' of this initiative to complement its commitment to the UK's Adgreen initiative.

About APR: Advertising Production Resources (APR) is a content creation optimization consultancy that oversees over $1 Billion in annual ad production spend for 60+ advertisers around the globe. With hands-on production backgrounds in TV, Print, OOH, digital videos, Web, Mobile, Social & Experiential, our 200+ team members collaborate with advertisers and their creative resources to establish best practices & find efficiencies in advertising content creation. We use our unique vantage point and collaborative, integrated approach to drive innovation, improve production acumen, and increase return on investment for many of the world's leading advertisers. www.aprco.com.

