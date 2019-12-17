'dtac', most preferred tourist SIM in Thailand, introduces new "dtac Happy Tourist SIM" for Russian visitors to Thailand

Mrs. Sukannee Lertsukwibul, VP, Head of Prepaid Market & Product Division from dtac, said, "dtac is the pioneer of the market for tourist SIM cards in Thailand. We have extensively studied travelling lifestyles of Russian travellers to develop our products and services. We found that the Russians would buy travel and tour services online. They would trust travel tips and reviews searched from the Internet the most. They have high expectations for customer service and security is their top priority. Moreover, the Russians would use mobile phones to primarily call home or their fellow travelers. Smooth quality mobile connection is one of the things they need when travelling in Thailand to stay in touch with people around them and those back home. With 'dtac Happy Tourist SIM', we intend to offer them a travel experience that is 'More & Beyond' with better value for money than any other network. In addition to ' Happy Network ' that ensures smooth, uninterrupted access to a maximum data of 15 GB, it is superior with ' Happy Privileges ' that offer deals and benefits in collaboration with dtac partners in restaurants, department stores, lifestyle and travel as well as ' Happy Services ' from Call Center (1678) where our staffs are ready to take care of Russian tourists and help them throughout their travel."