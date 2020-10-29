'Azerbaijan in Focus' Launches as Nagorno-Karabakh Crisis Escalates

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting and timely new magazine is launching today, focusing on the Caucasus at a time when the region is embroiled in fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

'Azerbaijan in Focus' is an English-language, multi-platform publication that will cover a comprehensive range of topics, including politics, business, economics, energy, culture, travel, history, books and education.

"'Azerbaijan in Focus' is filling an untapped niche, as it appeals to a fast-growing number of readers interested in this vibrant, secular country on the cusp of transformation," explained publisher Taleh Baghiyev. "The magazine will publish news stories, features, in-depth articles and opinion editorials from a mix of Azerbaijani and western writers, academics and other experts."

While the online portal (www.azerfocus.com) is launching now, supported by extensive video content and social media coverage, a monthly hard copy will be distributed across major European cities from 2021.

Baghiyev says the idea for 'Azerbaijan in Focus' originated when Azerbaijan's First Vice-President, Mehriban Aliyeva, encouraged her fellow citizens and friends of Azerbaijan to become more active in the information field. "Their voices of truth help to identify historical falsifications and prevent the spread of absolutely baseless, deliberately false, provocative materials," Aliyeva said in a recent interview, adding: "It is possible to convey Azerbaijan's realities to the world today thanks to their objectivity and high professionalism."

"'Azerbaijan in Focus' is a direct result of the First Vice-President's call for greater engagement during this pivotal time for our country," said Editor-in-Chief Neil Watson. "As one of the first media platforms specialising on Azerbaijan to be based in the UK, we aim to build a strong team of journalists, researchers and academicians to become the voice of justice for Azerbaijan. We will work hard to correct misleading and false information, whilst providing impartial, fair and captivating content."

In recent weeks, the military escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan has reached unprecedented levels since the Armenian occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts began nearly three decades ago. Despite four United Nations Security Council Resolutions calling for the immediate withdrawal of Armenian armed forces, 20% of Azerbaijani territory remains occupied by Armenia.

"For almost 30 years, Armenia has not fulfilled its obligations under international law. In fact, as stated by Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, our country is fighting on its own lands to restore its territorial integrity," said Baghiyev, who has written numerous books on the topic, including 'The 'Armenian Question' in the Caucasus' and 'Khojaly Tragedy: An International View'.

