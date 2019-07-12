"Aladdin" in 4DX Creates a New Movie-viewing Culture in Asia and Europe

Japan and Korea were amongst the highest performing countries, in which 'Aladdin' surpassed the all-time attendance record with over 750,000 attendees in South Korea to date, and 80% occupancy rate in its second and third weekend of opening in Japan, which is the highest number since 2016. Other top performing countries include India, Luxembourg, Netherlands and Spain with over 60% occupancy rate.

Audiences were able to relive iconic scenes like the "Magic Carpet Ride" in the immersive auditoriums where 4DX captured the dips and swerves of a flying magic carpet gliding across a windy night sky. 4DX theaters across South Korea held "Dance Along" events where audience members sang and danced in the motion-enhanced 4DX chairs. The nostalgia and musical elements of 'Aladdin' in 4DX also drew in the highest female demographic in their 20s and 30s.

"There are many industry professionals who think 4DX is only suitable for the action genre, but we have seen great potential for the musical genre through the success of 'Aladdin' in the 4DX format," said Jaime Tarrazón, CEO of Filmax Gran Via in Spain.

"'Aladdin' in 4DX provided an opportunity to bring back female audiences in their 20s and 30s back to the cinemas," said Shuhei Ichikawa, Sales Department General Manager of United Cinemas, the largest 4DX partner in Japan.

"We are thrilled for the tremendous performance of 'Aladdin' in 4DX as there were so many elements of the film that worked wonderfully with the format," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "We cannot wait to share the rest of the exciting titles that are upcoming with Walt Disney Studios and for audiences to experience the variety of genres offered in 4DX."

Amongst special formats worldwide, 4DX is the leading content provider screening over 117 Hollywood titles in 2018 alone. Following the success of "Aladdin" in 4DX, Walt Disney Studios and CJ 4DPLEX will collaborate to release additional titles in the second half of the year.

4DX innovative theater technology enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters and haunting horror films, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubbles, vibrations, and scents. The result is one of the most immersive cinema formats in the industry, drawing fans into the action on the big screen.

About Aladdin

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic, 'Aladdin'is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, 'Aladdin' is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney's 'Aladdin'. The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia; Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders; and Numan Acar as Hakim. 'Aladdin' is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Marc Platt and Kevin De La Noy serving as executive producers. Eight-time Academy Award®-winning composer Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Oscar®-winning lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and includes new music written by Menken and Oscar and Tony Award®-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include '4DX' and '4DX with ScreenX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible. 4DX provides moviegoers with an innovative multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the excitement of the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. More than 660 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. To date, more than 76,000 4DX seats operate in 657 auditoriums, spanning 65 countries.

CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and its technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018. For more information, please visit www.cj4dplex.com.

