$55 MILLION PRICE ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ADENA SPRINGS FARM, KENTUCKY'S THOROUGHBRED HORSE BREEDING CENTERPIECE

ICON GLOBAL RELEASES INSIDE LOOK FEATURE VIDEO OF INTERNATIONALLY RENOWNED ADENA SPRINGS FARM

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At 2,300-acres with 20 barns and over 250 stalls, Adena Springs Farm, offered at $55 million, is one of the largest horse farm operations in the world capable of handling up to 1,000 horses. Built in 2007 to serve the iconic Adena Springs Stallion breeding operation, Adena Springs Farm was meticulously constructed and is located within the heart of the renowned Thoroughbred horse racing empires of the bluegrass and surrounded by some of the world's best and most recognized breeding, training, sales facilities and farms. This picture book property sits on hallowed ground between Lexington and Paris in central Kentucky, the epicenter of global horse racing.

Launched today, as part of Icon Global's multi-phase marketing approach, the Adena Springs Farms Feature Video offers a glimpse into the internationally renowned property that had been home to legendary and award-winning Adena Springs' champion Thoroughbreds Ghostzapper, Mucho Macho Man and Awesome Again, to name a few.

Although Frank Stronach no longer retains any ownership interest in the farm, the well-earned reputation and imprints of the Stronach legacy is reflected throughout Adena Springs Farm in design, materials and construction as well as in the attention to detail regarding efficiencies of essential farm operation and management," said Icon Global's Bernard Uechtritz. "Interest in the property has been consistent and global in nature since our initial announcement for a variety of end users. We have canvassed the spectrum of equestrian industry disciplines since announcing the intent to sell and as a result we are engaged in various discussions with prospects regarding new ownership. However, my mandate is to first explore and exhaust all interest and opportunities from global racing entities and identities in selecting the next steward."

Icon Global has appointed respected luxury experts Mr. Bill Justice and Ms. Bill Bell of Lexington's Justice Real Estate as local sales representatives.

About Icon Global

Media Contact: Jack Cornell, Info@icon.global, 214.855.4000

Icon Global | Adena Springs Farm

Media pack | photos - credit Icon Global:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/1eu44vbxdch0vtw/AACQHKUTnnrqi4Pq4-fGQxHKa?dl=0

Video – credit Icon Global:

https://vimeo.com/707838550

Property page:

https://www.icon.global/adena-springs

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712326/ICON_GLOBAL_GROUP_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Icon Global Group