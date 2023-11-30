ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Zinzino changes Certified Adviser to Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino announces today that it is changing Certified Adviser from Erik Penser Bank AB to Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

Zinzino has entered into an agreement with Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) regarding the service as Certified Adviser. Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) will take over as Certified Adviser on 30 November 2023. Until then, Erik Penser Bank AB will continue to act as Certified Adviser for the company.

For more information please contact :
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, email: fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB  (publ)

