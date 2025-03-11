ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Zinzino announces New Zealand as next step in its global expansion

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino is pleased to announce that it will launch its operations in New Zealand on March 11, 2025. A supportive business ecosystem, an innovative spirit and a favorable climate for an active lifestyle have all made New Zealand a natural backdrop for national and international social entrepreneurs within the health and wellness industry. This diverse island country in the Southwestern Pacific Ocean represents a strategic next step in Zinzino's plan to expand its customer base on an international scale. The launch will enable the company's Independent Partners to continue building locally and growing globally.

New Zealand's key location in Oceania, one of the major continental divisions of the world, makes it an important hub for a growing e-commerce culture with advanced logistics and widespread adoption of social media as a business tool. The launch is expected to stimulate sales growth in New Zealand as well as in surrounding regions through synergies within the distributor organization.

Market analysis shows that direct selling is a natural way of earning for people seeking an extra income. Digital commerce is growing rapidly and social selling combined with Zinzino's digital toolbox creates favorable conditions for distributors to reach new customers in New Zealand.

Well-executed adaptations to local market conditions have been of utmost importance to Zinzino. Based on previous experiences and insights from several establishment processes over recent years, this groundwork has proven crucial for sustainable success. Customer support and other market support will be handled through the headquarters in Gothenburg, combined with support from local consultants in New Zealand.

Profitable growth has always been an important business strategy for Zinzino, which will now maintain its ambition to reach 1 million customers during 2025 and 20 million by 2035. With the launch in New Zealand, Zinzino is active in well over 100 markets while continuing to focus on further global expansion.

"This is a perfect time for Zinzino to enter a wide, dynamic market with a tech-forward infrastructure and a digitally savvy population that values quality and sustainability," says Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO of Zinzino. "Zinzino's robust and long-term business model and customer-centered approach will be a springboard to success for our New Zealand Partners."

