ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2025

Zinzino

05 Jan, 2026, 14:15 GMT

Zinzino group revenue increased 46% in Q4 and total revenue for the full year 2025 increased 51%, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in December for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 35 % and amounted to SEK 334.4 (246.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 2.9 (5.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 33 % to SEK 337.3 (252.7) million compared with the previous year.

Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 50 % in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 1,032.3 (690.3) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 46 % in the fourth quarter and amounted to SEK 1,042.4 (713.5) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - December 2025 increased by 51% to SEK 3,344.5 (2,207.8) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

25-Dec

24-Dec

Change

Q4 2025

Q4 2024

Change

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Change

The Nordics

31.4

29.6

6 %

98.4

88.0

12 %

332.5

302.0

10 %

Central Europe

102.9

78.1

32 %

337.9

202.3

67 %

995.4

596.7

67 %

East Europe

36.3

34.5

5 %

122.0

120.6

1 %

398.0

400.4

-1 %

South & West Europe

53.7

49.7

8 %

167.8

131.9

27 %

565.8

396.4

43 %

The Baltics

18.0

12.0

50 %

48.3

38.2

26 %

133.5

107.6

24 %

North America

52.0

21.1

146 %

163.8

66.3

147 %

545.7

200.5

172 %

Asia-Pacific

37.4

20.2

85 %

86.2

37.1

132 %

299.4

84.6

254 %

Africa

2.7

1.7

59 %

7.8

5.9

32 %

23.8

16.8

42 %

Zinzino

334.4

246.9

35 %

1,032.3

690.3

50 %

3,294.1

2,105.0

56 %

Faun Pharma

2.9

5.8

-50 %

10.1

23.2

-57 %

50.4

102.8

-51 %

Zinzino Group

337.3

252.7

33 %

1,042.4

713.5

46 %

3,344.5

2,207.8

51 %

Countries in regions:

  • The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
  • Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
  • East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
  • South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
  • The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
  • North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
  • Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

