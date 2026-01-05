ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased 46% in Q4 and total revenue for the full year 2025 increased 51%, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in December for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 35 % and amounted to SEK 334.4 (246.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 2.9 (5.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 33 % to SEK 337.3 (252.7) million compared with the previous year.

Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 50 % in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 1,032.3 (690.3) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 46 % in the fourth quarter and amounted to SEK 1,042.4 (713.5) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - December 2025 increased by 51% to SEK 3,344.5 (2,207.8) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 25-Dec 24-Dec Change Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change The Nordics 31.4 29.6 6 % 98.4 88.0 12 % 332.5 302.0 10 % Central Europe 102.9 78.1 32 % 337.9 202.3 67 % 995.4 596.7 67 % East Europe 36.3 34.5 5 % 122.0 120.6 1 % 398.0 400.4 -1 % South & West Europe 53.7 49.7 8 % 167.8 131.9 27 % 565.8 396.4 43 % The Baltics 18.0 12.0 50 % 48.3 38.2 26 % 133.5 107.6 24 % North America 52.0 21.1 146 % 163.8 66.3 147 % 545.7 200.5 172 % Asia-Pacific 37.4 20.2 85 % 86.2 37.1 132 % 299.4 84.6 254 % Africa 2.7 1.7 59 % 7.8 5.9 32 % 23.8 16.8 42 % Zinzino 334.4 246.9 35 % 1,032.3 690.3 50 % 3,294.1 2,105.0 56 % Faun Pharma 2.9 5.8 -50 % 10.1 23.2 -57 % 50.4 102.8 -51 % Zinzino Group 337.3 252.7 33 % 1,042.4 713.5 46 % 3,344.5 2,207.8 51 %

Countries in regions:

The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea

Africa: South Africa

