Zinzino AB (publ): Share subscription due to directed new issues

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the registered issue authorization from the Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2025, the company's Board of Directors decided at its meeting on August 28, 2025, on three new issues with payment by set-off:

According to the decision, 14,028 new Zinzino B shares have been issued with payment by set-off of a claim against Ecosystem SAS. The transaction is linked to the acquisition of assets in Ecosystem on June 10, 2025.

According to the decision, 7,575 new Zinzino B shares have been issued with payment through set-off of a claim against World Class Ventures LLC. The transaction is linked to the strategic agreement in Europe that ACN has entered into with Zinzino.

According to the decision, 3,370 new Zinzino B shares have been issued with payment through set-off of a claim to Sara Design S.R.O / Ivan Martinec. The transaction is linked to the asset acquisition in Valentus Global on April 11, 2025.

Through the directed issues, the number of B shares in the company increases by a total of 24,973 to a total of 31,164,148. The total number of shares after the increase is 36,277,540. The dilution amounts to 0.07 percent, calculated on the total number of shares in the company at the time of the directed issues. Zinzino's share capital will increase by a total of SEK 2,497.30 through the directed issues, from SEK 3,625,256.70 to SEK 3,627,754.00.

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

