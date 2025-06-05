ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): ANNUAL REPORT ENGLISH 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino AB (publ.) announces that the Annual Report for 2024 is now available for download in English at the company's website,

www.zinzino.com.

Link to the report:
https://www.zinzino.com/site/GB/en-GB/about/investor-relations/

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, email: dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, email: fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

