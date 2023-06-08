ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): ANNUAL REPORT ENGLISH 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino AB (publ.) announces that the Annual Report for 2022 is now available for download in English at the company's website, www.zinzino.com.

Link to the report:

https://www.zinzino.com/site/GB/en-GB/about/investor-relations/

For more information please contact :

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, email: dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, email: fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Images for free publication: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3783253/2115098.pdf Annual report ENG 2022

SOURCE Zinzino