ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): ANNUAL REPORT ENGLISH 2022
08 Jun, 2023, 14:15 BST
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino AB (publ.) announces that the Annual Report for 2022 is now available for download in English at the company's website, www.zinzino.com.
For more information please contact :
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, email: dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, email: fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com
Images for free publication: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
