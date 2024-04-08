Yunkang Group (2325.HK) participated in S&P Global CSA for the first time

Ranks above 89% of participating global peers

HONG KONG, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunkang Group Limited ("Yunkang" or the "Group"; Stock Code: 2325), a leading medical operation services provider in China, has announced its score in the "S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment" ("S&P Global CSA").

The Group was invited to participate in the S&P Global CSA for the first time in 2023. With its continuous efforts in promoting environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and responsiveness to various S&P indicators, the Group achieved a total score of 38 in the S&P global classified HEA Health Care Providers & Services industry, which is higher than the industry average of 22 points and ahead of 89% of its peers included in the assessment. Meanwhile, the Group's overall scores in the environment, social and governance categories also outperformed its peers. Among these, the Group scored higher than 52% of companies in the environmental category, 94% of companies in the social category, and 78% of companies in the governance category.

