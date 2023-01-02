Young Adult Titles Featured in LibraryBub Selection for January
02 Jan, 2023, 16:16 GMT
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent assessment of trends in Young Adult publishing, Toni Fitzgerald writes that "T he most successful and relatable YA authors grasp the essential emotions of being a teen. The writers tackle wildly varied subjects... but at the base of it all, feelings drive YA literature..." Paula Paul's novel Colors of Truth examines the parallel lives of two teenaged girls in small-town Texas in the 1950s. A Goodreads reviewer writes, "I loved the characters and reading about Caroline's awakening to the evil in her community and country. Her sense of outrage as she realizes the happenings in the war and sees the racism in her own community propels her to act in ways that she never thought possible." A self-help guide written by Laya Saul for adolescents, You Don't Have to Learn Everything the Hard Way is recommended by the Teens Read Too blog "for a young adult looking for a handbook to get through the tough times of adolescence".
LibraryBub, an industry first, was established in 2015. Dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Novelist Haruki Murakami explains the role of libraries in his process of researching the fiction he writes. "I'd been trying to write about the war, but it wasn't easy for me… I went to the library every day, reading books, mostly history books. They have a good collection of books about what happened... Most people go to a place to research before writing the book, but I did the opposite." He depended on what others had written. "Imagination is the most important asset of mine, so I didn't spoil my imagination by going there." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.
Below is this month's selection by category.
FICTION
Literature & Fiction
Send Down the Master in Person: reflections on Adolf Eichmann by A. Keith Carreiro ISBN: 978-0997382730
Silent Screams by L.J. Crawford ISBN: 978-1941749531
Mystery & Thriller
Amish Accident (Book Six of the Covert Police Detectives Unit series)by Ashley Emma ISBN: 979-8417433276
Romance
Abraham and Sarah's Amish Baby (Book One of the Amish Bible Story series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 979-8767031887
Science Fiction & Fantasy
The Power of Three (Book One of the Power Rising series) by Cathy Parker ISBN: 978-1950282906
Young Adult
Colors of Truth by Paula Paul ISBN: 978-1098384722
Children's
Top Secret: Diary #1 (Book One of the Confessions of a Nerdy Girl Diaries series) by Linda Rey ISBN: 978-0999312025
NON-FICTION
Business
Finding the Speaker's Edge by Michael D. Butler ISBN:978-1637921739
Leading Positive Organizational Change: Energize – Redesign – Gel by Bart Tkaczyk ISBN: 978-0367608767
The Lean Recruiting Toolkit by Craig E. Brown ISBN: 978-1730966057
Politics & Social Sciences
Adoration and Pilgrimage: James Dean and Fairmount by James F. Hopgood ISBN: 979-8886790108
Religion & Spirituality
Back to God, Away from Religion by Gopi Menon ISBN: 979-8522234980
Be Strong and Courageous: Joshua Showed Us How by Walter Albritton ISBN: 978-1662861574
Songs in the Night: how God transforms our pain to praise by Michael A. Milton ISBN: 978-1596382213
Self-Help
Coming of Age: our journey into adulthood by Cate LeSourd ISBN:978-1737766803
Confessions of an Ironman by David Solyomi ISBN: 978-1637351079
Debt-Free ASAP! by John Nicholas ISBN: 978-1736158708
There Is Greatness within You: quotations and principles to succeed by John Paul Carinci ISBN: 978-1665713351
Wealth Simplified: the secrets of everyday people who retire richer, happier and earlier
by Robert F. Roby ISBN: 978-1637351567
Young Adult
You Don't Have To Learn Everything the Hard Way by Laya Saul ISBN: 978-0972322973
"The LibraryBub system is not only unique, but is one of the best forms of advertising." That's the experience of Canadian author John Murray. "Where else," he wonders, "could I have reached hundreds of people whose job it is to buy books?" It is true that we await to see the ultimate result, but the economics is beyond question."
Librarians are invited to sign up for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/
Independent publishers can visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.
