Young Adult Titles Featured in LibraryBub Selection for January

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent assessment of trends in Young Adult publishing, Toni Fitzgerald writes that "T he most successful and relatable YA authors grasp the essential emotions of being a teen. The writers tackle wildly varied subjects... but at the base of it all, feelings drive YA literature..." Paula Paul's novel Colors of Truth examines the parallel lives of two teenaged girls in small-town Texas in the 1950s. A Goodreads reviewer writes, "I loved the characters and reading about Caroline's awakening to the evil in her community and country. Her sense of outrage as she realizes the happenings in the war and sees the racism in her own community propels her to act in ways that she never thought possible." A self-help guide written by Laya Saul for adolescents, You Don't Have to Learn Everything the Hard Way is recommended by the Teens Read Too blog "for a young adult looking for a handbook to get through the tough times of adolescence".

LibraryBub, an industry first, was established in 2015. Dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Novelist Haruki Murakami explains the role of libraries in his process of researching the fiction he writes. "I'd been trying to write about the war, but it wasn't easy for me… I went to the library every day, reading books, mostly history books. They have a good collection of books about what happened... Most people go to a place to research before writing the book, but I did the opposite." He depended on what others had written. "Imagination is the most important asset of mine, so I didn't spoil my imagination by going there." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Send Down the Master in Person: reflections on Adolf Eichmann by A. Keith Carreiro ISBN: 978-0997382730

Silent Screams by L.J. Crawford ISBN: 978-1941749531

Mystery & Thriller

Amish Accident (Book Six of the Covert Police Detectives Unit series)by Ashley Emma ISBN: 979-8417433276

Romance

Abraham and Sarah's Amish Baby (Book One of the Amish Bible Story series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 979-8767031887

Science Fiction & Fantasy

The Power of Three (Book One of the Power Rising series) by Cathy Parker ISBN: 978-1950282906

Young Adult

Colors of Truth by Paula Paul ISBN: 978-1098384722

Children's

Top Secret: Diary #1 (Book One of the Confessions of a Nerdy Girl Diaries series) by Linda Rey ISBN: 978-0999312025

NON-FICTION

Business

Finding the Speaker's Edge by Michael D. Butler ISBN:978-1637921739

Leading Positive Organizational Change: Energize – Redesign – Gel by Bart Tkaczyk ISBN: 978-0367608767

The Lean Recruiting Toolkit by Craig E. Brown ISBN: 978-1730966057

Politics & Social Sciences

Adoration and Pilgrimage: James Dean and Fairmount by James F. Hopgood ISBN: 979-8886790108

Religion & Spirituality

Back to God, Away from Religion by Gopi Menon ISBN: 979-8522234980

Be Strong and Courageous: Joshua Showed Us How by Walter Albritton ISBN: 978-1662861574

Songs in the Night: how God transforms our pain to praise by Michael A. Milton ISBN: 978-1596382213

Self-Help

Coming of Age: our journey into adulthood by Cate LeSourd ISBN:978-1737766803

Confessions of an Ironman by David Solyomi ISBN: 978-1637351079

Debt-Free ASAP! by John Nicholas ISBN: 978-1736158708

There Is Greatness within You: quotations and principles to succeed by John Paul Carinci ISBN: 978-1665713351

Wealth Simplified: the secrets of everyday people who retire richer, happier and earlier

by Robert F. Roby ISBN: 978-1637351567

Young Adult

You Don't Have To Learn Everything the Hard Way by Laya Saul ISBN: 978-0972322973

"The LibraryBub system is not only unique, but is one of the best forms of advertising." That's the experience of Canadian author John Murray. "Where else," he wonders, "could I have reached hundreds of people whose job it is to buy books?" It is true that we await to see the ultimate result, but the economics is beyond question."

Librarians are invited to sign up for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers can visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

