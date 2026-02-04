Eco-Fiction Debut Featured in LibraryBub Selection for February

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Canadian novelist Nina Munteanu explains that, "at the heart of eco-fiction are strong relationships forged between a major character and an aspect of their environment." In Nawtej Dosanjh's debut novel A Climate of Chaos, the central character with the punning name of Wells struggles to deliver a water-sharing solution to extensive global drought in the face of a high-level international conspiracy. In this gripping political thriller, the author paints a disturbingly plausible future in which water has become both humanity's most vital resource and its deadliest weapon. In this espionage thriller set in the near future, the author shows how technology could be used for either good or ill.

LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Welsh author Ken Follett recounts, "My parents were neither rich nor poor but they could not afford to buy the number of books that I wanted to consume. I would get a book for my birthday and a book for Christmas and that was nowhere near enough. I was born in a city called Cardiff, which is the capital city of Wales, and less than half a mile from our house, there was a public library and I joined it when I was 7. From then on, for many years, I went to the library once a week and that's where I got all my reading. Of course, everyone who eventually becomes a writer starts out as a voracious reader." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

A Climate of Chaos: This Parched Earth by Nawtej Dosanjh ISBN: 978-1637353776

Children's

Camilla Learns To Shine by Elizabeth Connell Lewis and Mark S. Lewis ISBN: 978-1637353219

NONFICTION

Business

Awakening by Areva Martin ISBN: 978-1637351253

Bridges to Leadership: vision, empowerment, strategy, people, action by Oded Agam ISBN: 978-1637351673

Chaos by Design by Kader Sakkaria, Imran Karbhari and Trevor Macomber ISBN: 978-1637350041

How I Sold 80,000 Books: book marketing for authors (self publishing through Amazon and other retailers) by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386055

How To Become an Effective Leader by Michael Brainard ISBN: 978-1637351697

Inevitable Revolutions by Aaron Vick ISBN: 978-1637350218

Multifamily Apartment Syndications by Chris Roberts ISBN: 979-8335299701

Never Get Their Coffee: empowering fearless leadership by Lakisha Ann Woods ISBN: 978-1637351840

Next Level Selling: the definitive guide to closing high dollar deals by Tom Fedro ISBN: 978-1943386529

7-Figure Minds: how to grow and lead a 7-figure business compiled by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1637350072

The Why Whisperer: how to motivate and align teams that get your strategy done by Hans Lagerweij ISBN: 979-8310573062

Religion & Spirituality

Love Is the Foundation by A'sha Love ISBN: 978-1637351970

Self-Help

The Ladies Playbook: how to get your way with a man by Melanie Joy Vertalino ISBN: 979-8330624683

The Self-Discovery Book (Book One of the Inner Self-Improvement series) by Michael Cavallaro ISBN: 978-1943386734

"I've never had exposure like this," Clifford Browder, historical novelist, enthuses. "The two LibraryBub newsletters mentioning Dark Knowledge, my novel about the slave trade in New York, were opened by librarians almost 5,000 times, and the Amazon link for the book was clicked more than 400 times. And the book was listed in LibraryBub press releases picked up by ABC, CBS and NBC."

