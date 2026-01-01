Young Adult Sports Fiction Debut Featured in LibraryBub Selection for January

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people are aware that S.E. Hinton's groundbreaking debut novel for young adults, The Outsiders, was written while the author was a junior in high school and published two years later in 1967. At a similar stage in life, Zoey Wheeler, has written her first novel, Why They Run, which in the context of track and field explores how young people navigate a world full of expectations in trying to find their own path. An Amazon reviewer considers the story to be "told with sharp emotion" and feels that the author "captures the intensity of trauma, ambition and healing with surprising maturity". The author says that she was inspired to write a novel by the possibility that she could make a difference; "the idea that my writing could alter the course of someone's life was a big motivation".

LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Novelist Suzanne Rindell recalls how her mother made visits to the library a childhood thrill for her. "When I was a child, my happiest memories are of my family's frequent trips to the library. My mom adored the library with a cheerful, vehement passion that was contagious; going to the library triggered that same Pavlovian response as 'Hey kids, we're going for ice cream'—it was a treat! At some point, other kids in the neighborhood began to ask to tag along. My mom was always welcoming... We'd pile into her station wagon, then spend an hour or two of mesmerizing quiet bliss, reading cross-legged on the library floor…" Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

A Climate of Chaos: This Parched Earth by Nawtej Dosanjh ISBN: 978-1637353776

The Inevitable Loss of Innocence by Zara D. Macias ISBN: 978-1637351925

Young Adult

Why They Run by Zoey Wheeler ISBN: 978-1970584028

NONFICTION

Business

The Cybersecurity Spiral of Failure — and How To Break out of It by Jean-Christophe Gaillard ISBN: 978-1637352496

Disruptive Leadership: 8 counterintuitive secrets for running a successful business by Christopher Catranis ISBN: 978-1943386468

The Elon Musk Method: business principles from the world's most powerful entrepreneur by Randy Kirk ISBN: 978-1943386444

From Group to Team: a guide to high-performing management teams by John Ylander 978-9153151340

Next Level Cybersecurity by Sai Huda ISBN: 978-1943386413

No EGO Policy: Culture Reimagined: leading with love and authenticity by Daniel J. Batty ISBN: 978-1637353929

Outsource Your Book: your guide to getting your business book ghostwritten, published and launched by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386406

Quitless: the power of persistence in business and life by Alinka Rutkowska, Akintoye Akindele et al. ISBN: 978-1637350539

Supreme Leadership: gain 850 years of wisdom from successful business leaders by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386215

Think like a Black Sheep: unlock your inner superpower and break free from the crowd by Aaron Poynton ISBN: 978-1637353080

Why They Buy: a bulletproof method to closing any sale by David Fuess ISBN: 978-1943386321

Your Book or Your Excuse: why the 1% of leaders publish and the 99% get forgotten by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN:978-1637354049

Self-Help

Your True Power by Trissa Tismal-Capili ISBN: 978-1637353110

Author Andrew Bullas is grateful for the exposure LibraryBub has given his book Charlie Echo. "The targeted nature of LibraryBub's service," Bullas says, "offers a very specific and significant boost to independent authors, particularly those based outside the United States."

Librarians are invited to sign up for LibraryBub at https://www.leadersbrands.ae/librarybub.

Independent publishers should go to https://www.leadersbrands.ae/librarybub to submit their books for consideration.

Media contact:

Alinka Rutkowska

alinka@leadersbrands.ae