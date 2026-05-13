Yotta and MarketsandMarkets Highlight India's Transition to Enterprise-Scale AI with Sovereign Infrastructure

"AI Adoption Landscape in Indian Enterprises: From Readiness to Realization" whitepaper outlines India's path to scalable, production-grade AI powered by sovereign GPU infrastructure

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets™, in collaboration with Yotta, has published a comprehensive whitepaper titled "AI Adoption Landscape in Indian Enterprises: From Readiness to Realization", offering an in-depth analysis of India's accelerating shift from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment.

The study highlights that India's AI ecosystem is entering a transformative phase, driven by strong digital public infrastructure, supportive policy frameworks, and increasing enterprise adoption. The AI market in India is projected to grow nearly 7x—from USD 17.87 billion in 2026 to USD 119.44 billion by 2032, underscoring the scale of opportunity across industries.

However, the whitepaper identifies a critical gap between AI readiness and execution. While India ranks among the top globally in AI adoption and operating environment, infrastructure limitations particularly access to high-performance GPU compute and scalable cloud environments continue to hinder large-scale AI deployment.

Bridging the Infrastructure Gap with Sovereign AI

The whitepaper emphasizes the growing importance of sovereign AI infrastructure, where data residency, regulatory compliance, and secure compute environments are essential for enterprise-scale AI operations. Yotta's Shakti Cloud emerges as a key enabler in this landscape, offering AI-native, GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure built entirely within India.

Powered by NVIDIA H100 GPU clusters (with B200 & B300 GPUs coming soon), Yotta enables enterprises to train, fine-tune, and deploy AI models at scale, while ensuring low latency, high throughput, and cost efficiency. Its infrastructure is designed to overcome traditional bottlenecks such as fragmented pipelines, underutilized compute resources, and high training costs.

Enabling Enterprise AI at Scale

The whitepaper outlines how enterprises are increasingly moving beyond pilot projects, with 87% of organizations progressing toward structured AI deployment. This shift is driving demand for production-grade AI environments that can support real-world applications across BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and the public sector.

Yotta's ecosystem including platforms like Shakti Cloud and Shakti Studio enables organizations to accelerate AI development cycles, optimize GPU utilization, and reduce total cost of ownership, making large-scale AI deployment both feasible and sustainable.

Strategic Implications for India's AI Future

The whitepaper underscores that India's next phase of AI leadership will depend on its ability to build and scale domestic compute infrastructure, democratize access to AI resources, and align with national initiatives such as the India AI Mission.

By combining sovereign infrastructure, high-performance compute, and ecosystem collaboration, Yotta is positioned as a foundational player in enabling India's AI economy—supporting enterprises, startups, and public institutions in building AI capabilities that are secure, scalable, and globally competitive.

Research Methodology

This study is based on a combination of primary research (industry experts, enterprise stakeholders, and technology providers) and secondary research, including company publications, whitepapers, industry reports, and proprietary MarketsandMarkets' analysis frameworks. The methodology incorporates:

Market sizing and forecasting across AI adoption segments

Analysis of enterprise AI maturity and deployment trends

Evaluation of infrastructure, compute, and ecosystem readiness

Case studies and real-world implementation insights

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a global market research and consulting firm specializing in high-growth niche markets. Through its Knowledge Store platform, the company provides actionable insights across 200,000+ markets, enabling organizations to identify opportunities, benchmark strategies, and drive growth in a competitive landscape.

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About Yotta

Yotta Data Services is a sovereign cloud infrastructure and platform services provider, offering cloud, AI cloud, data center hosting, connectivity, media technology, cybersecurity, and managed IT services. The company operates cloud regions across its hyperscale data center parks in Panvel (Navi Mumbai) and Greater Noida (Delhi NCR).

Its homegrown, open-source-based sovereign hyperscale cloud platform, Yntraa, is MeitY empanelled (VCC and GCC) and is also deployed with large government-owned cloud service providers through white-labelled and PPP models.

The company's AI platform delivers a comprehensive suite of services, including AI labs, AI workspaces, inference platforms, and GPU-powered Kubernetes clusters, along with access to advanced AI services from NVIDIA.

Yotta currently operates over 10,000 GPUs at its NM1 data center and is on track to scale its AI compute capacity to more than 80,000 next-generation GPUs by FY27–28 across its Navi Mumbai and Greater Noida campuses, supporting enterprise and sovereign AI workloads.

The company is the only NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) in APAC to be part of the NVIDIA Exemplar Cloud initiative and is among a select group of Reference Architecture Platform NCPs globally.

Yotta holds multiple certifications, including RBI cybersecurity and localization compliance, ISO 27017, ISO 27701, PCI-DSS, SOC 2 Type II, and SOC 3.

For more information, visit www.yotta.com.

Contact:

Nikhil Pradhan

npradhan@yotta.com

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