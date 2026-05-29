Electronic Toll Collection Market worth $16.65 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global electronic toll collection market is projected to grow from USD 9.31 billion in 2025 to USD 16.65 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 260 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Electronic Toll Collection Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Electronic Toll Collection Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2025 Market Size: USD 9.31 billion

USD 9.31 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 16.65 billion

USD 16.65 billion CAGR (2025–2032): 8.9%

Electronic Toll Collection Market Trends & Insights:

The electronic toll collection (ETC) market is projected to grow significantly over the next decade, driven by rapid digital transformation in transportation infrastructure, rising demand for contactless payment systems, and increasing government initiatives toward intelligent and sustainable mobility networks.

By Tolling Architecture, the barrier-based ETC systems segment dominated the market, accounting for 51% of the market in 2025.

By Technology, the RFID segment accounted for a market share of 55% in 2024.

By Offering, the software segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 9.8% from 2026 to 2032.

By Application, the highways segment is expected to dominate the market with 58% share in 2025.

By region, the Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.2%

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=224492059

The major factors driving the growth of the electronic toll collection market include increasing investments in intelligent transportation infrastructure, rising demand for seamless, contactless toll payments, and a growing focus on reducing traffic congestion and improving road network efficiency. The adoption of advanced technologies such as RFID, GNSS-based tolling, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), AI-enabled analytics, and cloud-connected toll management platforms is accelerating due to their ability to enable real-time transaction processing, improve interoperability, and enhance operational visibility. These technological advancements support faster vehicle throughput, optimized toll operations, and improved user convenience across highways, bridges, tunnels, and urban mobility networks.

In addition, growing integration of ETC solutions with connected vehicle ecosystems, digital payment platforms, and smart city initiatives is accelerating commercialization and large-scale deployment. Continuous improvements in roadside infrastructure, edge computing, communication networks, and centralized back office systems are further optimizing performance, reducing operational complexity, and enhancing the overall transportation experience, thereby driving widespread adoption across regions.

The highways segment is likely to account for a larger market share in 2032

The highways segment is expected to grow, holding the largest market share in the electronic toll collection market in 2032. Increasing deployment of high-speed tolling infrastructure, rising vehicle traffic volumes, and growing investments in expressway modernization are key factors driving ETC adoption across highway networks. ETC systems enable faster, uninterrupted vehicle movement, reduce congestion at toll plazas, shorten travel times, and improve overall transportation efficiency. In addition, transportation authorities are increasingly implementing automated toll collection to optimize toll operations, improve revenue collection accuracy, and lower operating costs. The ability of ETC solutions to reduce vehicle idling, fuel consumption, and emissions further supports sustainability goals, strengthening the dominance of the highways segment in the global electronic toll collection market.

The open road tolling segment is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2032

The open road tolling segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the electronic toll collection market during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing demand for uninterrupted traffic flow, congestion reduction, and higher toll processing efficiency across urban and intercity transportation corridors. Open road tolling systems leverage technologies such as automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), RFID, automatic vehicle classification (AVC), and weigh-in-motion (WIM) to enable seamless vehicle identification and toll collection without requiring vehicles to stop or slow down. These systems improve transaction accuracy, enhance traffic throughput, support violation enforcement, and provide valuable mobility data for infrastructure planning and traffic optimization. As governments and transportation agencies continue shifting toward barrier-free and intelligent road networks, open road tolling is emerging as a key growth area within the electronic toll collection market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=224492059

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the electronic toll collection market in 2032

Asia Pacific is anticipated to capture the largest share of the global electronic toll collection industry in 2032. Rapid infrastructure development, large-scale investments in highways and expressway networks, and increasing adoption of intelligent transportation systems are driving demand for ETC solutions across the region. Rising vehicle ownership and expanding road transportation activities are creating the need for automated, scalable, and efficient toll collection mechanisms. Additionally, the presence of highly populated countries such as China and India, along with strong government initiatives supporting nationwide digital tolling and smart mobility programs, is accelerating ETC deployment to streamline toll operations and improve traffic management. Continuous expansion of urban mobility infrastructure, growing implementation of interoperable tolling frameworks, and increasing focus on reducing congestion and travel delays are further strengthening Asia Pacific's leadership in the global electronic toll collection market.

Key Players

Key companies in the electronic toll collection companies include Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria), Conduent Incorporated (US), ST Engineering (TransCore) (US), Thales (France), Siemens (Germany), Cubic Corporation (US), EFKON GmbH (Austria), Neology, Inc. (US), FEIG ELECTRONIC (Germany), and Q-Free (Norway).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=224492059

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Test and Measurement Equipment Market by Product Type (Standalone Instruments, Modular Instrumentation, ATE), Testing Type, Commercial Model, End-Use Industry (Data Centers, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive) - Global Forecast to 2032

AI Sensor Market by Sensor Type (Motion, Ultrasonic, Image, Radar, LiDAR), By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision), and By Architecture Type (Standalone AI Sensing, Sensing Fusion System) - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/electronic-toll-collection-system-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/electronic-toll-collection-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/5909825/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg