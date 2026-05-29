Operational Technology (OT) Security Market worth $58.94 billion by 2031 | Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Operational Technology (OT) Security Market is projected to grow from USD 27.39 billion in 2026 to USD 58.94 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Browse market data 541 Tables and 72 Figures spread through 454 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Operational Technology (OT) Security Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 27.39 billion

USD 27.39 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 58.94 billion

USD 58.94 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 16.6%

Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Trends & Insights:

The rise in ransomware attacks, industrial espionage, and cyber-physical threats to ICS and SCADA systems is driving the demand for OT security solutions.

By solution, the Identity and Access Management (IAM) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to register a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.

By vertical, the energy & power (generation) segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share (27.7%) of the OT security market in 2026.

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The OT security market is being driven by the increasing digitization of industrial operations and the growing need to secure interconnected cyber-physical systems across critical infrastructure sectors. Industrial organizations are increasingly adopting smart sensors, industrial IoT platforms, and remote operational technologies, which are exposing legacy OT environments to sophisticated cyber threats. At the same time, rising incidents of ransomware targeting production facilities and energy infrastructure are accelerating investments in industrial threat detection, network segmentation, and secure remote access solutions. OT security platforms help organizations improve asset visibility, reduce operational downtime risks, and strengthen resilience across ICS, SCADA, and industrial automation environments.

Based on offering, solutions segment to lead market during forecast period

The solutions segment is expected to hold the largest share of the OT security market during the forecast period due to increasing demand for industrial visibility, threat detection, and secure network segmentation across critical infrastructure environments. Organizations are investing heavily in OT security platforms to protect ICS, SCADA, PLCs, and connected industrial assets from ransomware, unauthorized access, and operational disruption. The growing convergence of IT and OT networks, combined with the rising deployment of IIoT devices and smart manufacturing technologies, is accelerating the adoption of advanced security solutions with capabilities such as industrial protocol inspection, anomaly detection, asset discovery, and centralized monitoring. Additionally, increasing regulatory requirements and the need to maintain uninterrupted industrial operations are driving enterprises to deploy comprehensive OT security solutions that improve cyber resilience, operational continuity, and real-time threat visibility across distributed industrial environments.

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By deployment mode, cloud segment to register higher CAGR during forecast period

The cloud segment is expected to register a higher growth rate than the on-premises segment due to increasing adoption of cloud-connected industrial platforms, remote operational management, and centralized monitoring across distributed industrial environments. Organizations are increasingly leveraging cloud-based OT security solutions to gain scalable visibility into industrial assets, streamline threat monitoring, and support real-time analytics across geographically dispersed facilities. The growing integration of IIoT devices, edge computing, and smart manufacturing technologies is further accelerating demand for cloud-enabled security architectures capable of managing large volumes of operational data. Additionally, cloud deployment enables faster implementation, simplified updates, and centralized policy management without extensive on-premises infrastructure requirements. As enterprises continue modernizing industrial operations and adopting hybrid IT-OT environments, cloud-based OT security platforms are becoming critical for improving operational agility, threat detection, and cyber resilience across connected industrial ecosystems.

By region, North America to account for largest market share during forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the OT security market during the forecast period due to the strong presence of critical infrastructure industries, advanced industrial automation adoption, and significant cybersecurity investments across the US and Canada. The region has a high concentration of manufacturing plants, energy facilities, oil & gas operations, and utility networks that increasingly rely on interconnected OT and industrial control systems. Rising cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure, including ransomware and nation-state threats against ICS and SCADA environments, are accelerating demand for advanced OT security solutions. Additionally, government-led cybersecurity initiatives, regulatory frameworks, and increasing focus on protecting national critical infrastructure are driving investments in industrial visibility, network segmentation, anomaly detection, and secure remote access technologies. The presence of major OT security vendors and the rapid adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies further strengthen market growth across North America.

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Top Companies in Operational Technology (OT) Security Market:

The Top Companies in Operational Technology (OT) Security Market include Cisco (US), Tenable (US), Microsoft (US), Forcepoint (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Forescout (US), Seceon (US), Seclab (France), Check Point (Israel), Broadcom (US), Trellix (US), Qualys (US), Zscaler (US), BeyondTrust (US), Rapid7 (US), Sophos (UK), Tripwire (US), Radiflow (Israel), Kaspersky (Russia), SentinelOne (US), Thales (France), Armis (US), Darktrace (UK), Nozomi Networks (US), Honeywell (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Tosibox (Finland), Claroty (US), Dragos (US), Rhebo (Germany), Shield-IoT (Israel), Cydome (Israel), Ordr (US), RunZero (US), SIGA OT Solutions (US), Waterfall Security (Israel), OPSWAT (US).

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