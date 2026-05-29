MRI Systems Market worth $9.68 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the MRI Systems Market is projected to grow from about USD 6.88 billion in 2026 to USD 9.68 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'MRI Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

MRI Systems Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 6.88 billion

USD 6.88 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 9.68 billion

USD 9.68 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 7.0%

MRI Systems Market Trends & Insights:

By field strength, the high & very-high field MRI systems segment acquired the largest share of 93.9% of the MRI systems market in 2025.

By architecture, the closed MRI systems segment acquired the largest share of 79.7% of the MRI systems market in 2025.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

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The MRI systems market is expected to experience steady growth due to an increasing disease burden, particularly in neurological and musculoskeletal conditions, which are expected to rise in the coming years. The aging population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, are anticipated to drive the demand for MRI systems worldwide. Additionally, regulatory initiatives that encourage innovation and more supportive reimbursement policies are expected to further boost the market for MRI systems.

The ultra-high-field MRI systems segment is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2025 to 2030.

By field strength, the global MRI systems market is categorized into low-to-mid-field, high & very-high-field, and ultra-high-field MRI systems. The ultra-high-field MRI systems segment is expected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Ultra-high-field MRI systems offer a superior signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), which translates into higher-resolution imaging and enhanced contrast. This high sensitivity facilitates an improved visualization of intricate details and pathologies, particularly in neuroimaging applications. As radiologists and healthcare providers increasingly prioritize MRI systems that deliver optimal SNR performance, the demand for ultra-high-field systems is accelerating, positioning it for robust growth.

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By application, the brain & neurological MRI segment accounted for the largest share in 2025.

By application, the MRI systems market is segmented into brain & neurological MRI, spine & musculoskeletal MRI, pelvic & abdominal MRI, vascular MRI, breast MRI, cardiac MRI, and other applications. The brain & neurological MRI segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders—such as stroke, dementia, Parkinson's disease, and epilepsy—correlates with the significantly growing aging population. These conditions necessitate MRI procedures for precise diagnosis, which is expected to escalate the demand for MRI scans and consequently expand the MRI systems market. Other factors propelling market growth include the introduction of advanced software solutions and the rising integration of high-performance imaging instruments in clinical settings, which also help in segment growth. The advanced software and high-performance imaging instruments ensure.

By end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

By end user, the global MRI systems market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and other miscellaneous entities within the healthcare sector. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2025. This trend can be attributed to several factors, including the ongoing expansion of hospital infrastructure, which is designed to accommodate the growing demand for advanced medical imaging technologies. Additionally, hospitals are increasingly equipped with the financial resources necessary to invest in state-of-the-art MRI systems. This financial capability allows them to enhance their diagnostic capabilities and improve patient care, leading to significant growth in the hospital segment of the MRI market. With advancements in technology and increasing patient volumes, this segment is expected to experience robust development in the coming years.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025. The growth of this region is characterized by extensive technological innovations supported by a well-established healthcare infrastructure. It is home to key players in the manufacturing and distribution of MRI systems. In the last five years, major developments, expansions, and deals have taken place here. Positive macroeconomic indicators, such as favorable funding scenarios for startups, manufacturing-friendly regulatory frameworks, and strong healthcare spending, have indirectly supported market growth. These factors have contributed to North America acquiring a significant share of the MRI systems market.

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Top Companies in MRI Systems Market:

The Top Companies in MRI Systems Market include Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Fonar Corporation (US), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd (China), Aspect Imaging Ltd. (US), and Time Medical Holding (Hong Kong).

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