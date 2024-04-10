Yingli Solar Reaches a 500MW PV Module Cooperation Agreement with German Distributor Densys PV5

BAODING, China, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the well-known PV solution provider Yingli Solar and German distributor Densys PV5 jointly signed a cooperation agreement for 500MW PV modules. The two parties will jointly promote the development of the residential market and strive to use cleaner and more efficient energy for consumers. At the signing ceremony, Mr. Markus Rohe, the Procurement Director of Densys PV5, and Mr. Wang Shuai, the International Sales Manager of Yingli Solar, represented both parties in signing the contract. According to the agreement, Yingli will supply 500MW of PV modules to Densys PV5 to meet the growing market demand in Germany.

Signing Ceremony

Densys PV5, as a system solution company, not only provides high-quality modules but also offers a full range of PV systems from energy storage systems, inverters to all accessories to meet the needs of different customers. As a member of the German Solar Association, Densys PV5 has been committed to promoting the development and popularization of renewable energy industries, providing reliable solutions for commercial and residential users.

As one of the leading enterprises in the Chinese PV industry, Yingli Solar has over 20 years of experience and excellent product quality, winning wide recognition from customers at home and abroad. With a cooperation history of 14 years, both parties have accumulated a solid foundation of cooperation and trust.

This cooperation will further strengthen the partnership between the two parties in the PV field, providing customers with more choices and better services. Yingli Solar will continue to work closely with Densys PV5 to promote the development of clean energy, and accelerate the global energy transition process.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2383592/Signing_Ceremony.jpg