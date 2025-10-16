Yardi Recognised for Service Excellence in Technology for Property & Investment Management Solutions

Yardi's cloud-based retail suite awarded at MECSR Shopping Centre & Retailer MENA Awards

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® was recognised with the Gold Award for Service Excellence in Technology for Property and Investment Management Solutions at the Retail Congress MENA 2025 Awards, held on October 14 in Dubai. The event celebrated innovation and excellence, shaping the future of retail across the region.

As part of the two-day conference (October 13–14), Neal Gemassmer, vice president and GM of International for Yardi, joined a panel discussion exploring "Driving Growth in Saudi Arabia's Retail Sector" and the pivotal role of technology in accelerating transformation across the industry.

During the session, Gemassmer underscored that the success of AI hinges on reliable, well-structured data.

"AI relies on accurate data and a single source of truth. Our focus, including here in the Middle East, has been on helping organisations build a strong foundation for their technology platforms. That foundation allows AI to truly add value, whether it's in property management, energy optimisation, or investment decisions," he explained.

He went on to highlight Yardi's approach to AI and large language models (LLMs), ensuring flexibility as the technology evolves.

"We remain neutral and flexible across AI platforms so our clients can leverage the best tools available while maintaining full control over their data," he noted. "Client data security, governance and location are always paramount for us."

Gemassmer also outlined three key areas where Yardi is advancing AI innovation:

Embedding AI within Yardi products to enhance and automate core business processes.

Empowering clients to build and orchestrate AI agents that streamline workflows.

Connecting Yardi's cloud data to LLMs to unlock deeper insights and informed decision-making.

Reflecting on the pace of technological change, he added:

"AI is now part of every boardroom conversation, but we're still in the early stages of understanding how to measure its real impact. What matters is moving fast, experimenting, and learning from it."

Gemassmer concluded by reinforcing that while technology continues to evolve, the human element remains essential.

Yardi's recognition at the MECSR Shopping Centre & Retailer MENA Awards highlights its commitment to innovation, service excellence, and supporting digital transformation across the region's retail and property sectors.

