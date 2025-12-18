Urban W Ltd Selects Yardi Kube Space Management to Accelerate Next Stage of Flexible Workspace Growth

London-based office provider adopts cloud technology to digitise operations, elevate the member experience and improve efficiency

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban W Ltd, part of the Urban Alphabet Group and operator of the boutique workspace at 93 Gloucester Place, has selected Yardi's space management platform to streamline operations and enhance the member experience. As a growing operator, Urban W Ltd reviewed the market extensively and selected Yardi Kube® for its depth of functionality, scalability and suitability for providers of all sizes.

Urban W Ltd Selects Yardi Kube Space Management (PRNewsfoto/Yardi)

To increase operational efficiency and remove manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, Urban W Ltd will implement Yardi Kube® Space Management as its unified system of record. Key workflows including lead management, membership management and licence creation, billing, Direct Debit setup, meeting room bookings and operational reporting will now be fully digitised within Yardi Kube. This centralised approach will give Urban W Ltd real-time visibility across its building, reduce administrative effort and enable more informed decision-making, allowing the team to focus on delivering an elevated service experience at 93 Gloucester Place.

Additionally, Urban W Ltd will adopt Yardi's online payment processing tool, enabling members to view, manage and complete payments securely online. This simplified payment journey will improve convenience for occupants while reducing manual follow-up and accelerating revenue collection for the operator.

"As we grow our presence in London, delivering a warm, premium experience for our members is always front of mind," said Nada Vuletic, general manager at Urban W Ltd. "By moving all our key processes into an all-in-one platform, we gain real-time insight without the manual admin – helping us work more efficiently and enhance the member experience with greater speed and clarity."

"Urban W Ltd's adoption of Yardi's space management platform shows how powerful a unified platform can be for operators of any scale," said Justin Harley, senior director at Yardi®. "With Yardi's intuitive solution, Urban W Ltd can streamline operations, improve transparency and deliver a modern, technology-enabled workspace at 93 Gloucester Place."

About Urban W Ltd

Comprising a pair of sensitively restored and carefully modernised grade II-listed Georgian townhouses, 93 Gloucester Place/Urban W Ltd offers the finest in bespoke office accommodation. Within the twin townhouses are exclusive private spaces of varying sizes and open-plan offices ideal for growing businesses. For more information, visit 93gloucesterplace.uk and urbanalphabet.co.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies globally. With over 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk.

