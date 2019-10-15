Xpress Money Announces the 'Superfan Contest' for Football Fans in Africa

1 lucky fan along with a friend will watch the Leicester City vs Manchester City match live at the King Power Stadium in February 2020

The winners will enjoy an all-expenses-paid trip to Leicester City

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A few weeks ago, Xpress Money, a Finablr company, created headlines by signing up as the Official Money Transfer Partner of the Leicester City Football Club (LCFC), in a first of its kind partnership for the global money transfer company.

A few months into the season as the exhilaration around the Premier League continues to build up with every match, Xpress Money and Leicester City Football Club announced the 'Xpress Money –Superfan' contest for football fans in Africa. Football is one of the most loved sports in Africa and Leicester City has a huge fan following from its audience in the continent. The highlight of this fully sponsored trip to Leicester City is that both, the winner and a friend will watch the adrenaline pumping Leicester City vs Manchester City match at King Power Stadium on 22nd February 2020! Watching Manchester City, reigning champions, battle it out with Leicester City on the latter's home ground promises to be a once in a lifetime opportunity that is hard to miss!

This contest brings to the fore Xpress Money's commitment towards providing its diverse global audience an opportunity to make their football dreams come true. Elaborating on the contest, Ashwin Gedam, Vice President, Global Marketing - Xpress Money says, "Our partnership with Leicester City Football Club reflects our passion towards creating a global community by engaging with the audience along the way. Through the 'Xpress Money Superfan' contest and many other initiatives lined up for the future, we aim to curate unique experiences for football fans during the course of the current Premier League season."

To participate in this contest, football fans in Africa must share their all-time favourite Leicester City Premier League moments with Xpress Money. The contest will be open for entries from 16th October to 31st October 2019*. For all the details about the 'Xpress Money Superfan' contest visit https://www.xpressmoney.com/LCFC/

*Terms and conditions apply

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682262/Xpress_Money_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Xpress Money