Xlence Receives "Best Newcomer" Award at iFX Expo Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xlence, a fast-rising CFD broker and a Gold Sponsor of iFX Expo Dubai, one of the global financial industry expos, was awarded the title of "Best Newcomer" broker. Demonstrating the broker's exponential growth, the award underscores Xlence's dedication to success in the financial industry.

Key Highlights of Xlence at iFX Expo Dubai

During the iFX Expo, Xlence greeted clients and partners from around the world. Xlence's Regional Head of Business Development, Hala Mousa Abo Jarra, participated in a panel discussing the future of forex trading. Attendees had the opportunity to witness Xlence's dedication to building a trusted and secure trading ecosystem through transparent operations, highlighting the brand's commitment to successful trading.

An Innovative Approach to Trading

Serving clients across Europe, MENA, and Asia, Xlence has quickly achieved recognition for its range of financial instruments and competitive trading conditions. Clients can trade forex, metals, shares, indices, commodities, and futures, supported by flexible leverage and razor-thin spreads designed to minimise costs.

Xlence Delivers More Than Just Trading

The company's successes are embedded in five key pillars:

Flexibility Across Trading Accounts – Tailored account types for beginners and expert traders, catering to diverse trading styles and goals. Wide Range of Tradable Instruments – Enabling users to diversify their portfolios across multiple financial markets. Advanced Technology – Offering a seamless user experience on desktop, mobile, and web. Transparency and Security –Xlence complies with the highest standards of transparency and security under the Seychelles Financial Services Authority. This ensures that clients can trade confidently, knowing their safety is a top priority. Unmatched Customer Care - With a customer-centric approach, Xlence offers 24/7 expert support, ensuring that clients always have access to the information they need, no matter where they are.

Read the full article here.

About Xlence

Xlence is a highly reputable global broker offering an advanced, user-friendly, and flexible trading environment that supports traders at all levels. Xlence delivers safety, innovation, and exceptional value to its growing client base across Europe, MENA, and Asia.

For more information, visit its website at www.xlence.com and join the Xlence community today.

Trade with Xlence, Excel in Trading

Trading involves risk. Products are traded on a margin and carry a high level of risk, and you may lose all your capital.

Media Contact Details:

Name: Nicolas Georgiou

Email: info@xlence.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606624/Xlence_Dark_Logo.jpg