TradeCopier makes social trading on Xlence easier than ever before

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xlence has launched TradeCopier, a new social trading platform that lets users access a leaderboard, discover top-performing Strategy Providers, and duplicate their trades in real time. The Xlence Client Portal is designed to be simple, allowing you to manage everything intuitively.

TradeCopier gives traders of all skill levels a place to learn from market events in real time. As a Strategy Follower, traders can review past performance, choose a Strategy Provider that aligns with their goals, and copy new positions as they arise.

The service is suitable for traders at all levels. New traders can monitor how experienced traders handle different market situations. Busy traders can use automated execution without switching between tools. More experienced users can devise their strategy by using multiple techniques at once. TradeCopier simplifies things by consolidating all these actions into one place.

How to get started

Register, enter the Xlence Client Portal, view the leaderboard, select a Strategy Provider, and click to create a follower account. Deposit funds to activate a strategy. You can start copying trades immediately or wait for new positions. Plus, you can pause or deactivate strategy copying at any time.

Learn how it works and start exploring strategies inside your Xlence Client Portal.

About Xlence

Xlence is an international CFD broker focused on transparent, innovative and comprehensive trading. The company is headquartered in Dubai and is regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority with licence number SD029. Xlence supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, provides negative balance protection, and offers multilingual support twenty-four hours a day, five days a week.

Risk warning

All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all of your capital. Copy trading does not equal investment advice. Make sure you understand how the service works and whether you can afford the risks involved.

