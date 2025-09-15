Xlence launches new trading accounts for every type of trader

Essential, Islamic Plus, and Cent accounts, and you can even get an optional swap-free upgrade.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xlence introduces a new set of trading account types tailored to how traders learn, test and trade. The lineup includes the Essential Account, the Islamic Plus Account and the Cent Account. For clients who need a Sharia-compliant setup outside eligible regions, Xlence also offers a swap-free upgrade on selected tiers.

What is new

Essential Account

The perfect place to start. Clients can upgrade and enjoy added benefits from Essential to Prime, then to Deluxe, and finally to Ultimate. The process is straightforward, and the account history remains intact.

Islamic Plus Account

Designed exclusively for the MENA region, the Islamic Plus account is fully aligned with Sharia principles. There is no interest on overnight positions and no hidden fees. Dedicated support is available in the client's preferred language. Availability depends on location and eligibility.

Cent Account

Suitable for first-time traders and strategy testing. Positions are denominated in cents rather than dollars, allowing traders to practice in live market conditions using smaller trade sizes.

Swap Free Upgrade

Clients outside Islamic Plus regions who require a Sharia-compliant experience can request a swap-free upgrade for Essential, Prime, Deluxe or Ultimate. This maintains the client's existing tier and tools while removing overnight interest charges.

Availability & eligibility

Features and regional access may vary. Accounts are subject to Xlence onboarding criteria and the firm's terms and conditions.

Get started

You can compare account details and begin your application at xlence.com. Existing clients can request an upgrade through the client portal or by contacting their account manager.

About Xlence

Xlence is an international CFD broker committed to delivering a transparent, innovative and comprehensive trading experience. Headquartered in Dubai and regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA SD029), Xlence offers MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, negative balance protection and 24/5 multilingual support.

Risk Warning: Trading CFDs involves significant risk and may result in the loss of your entire investment. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved.

