Xlence Announces Gold Sponsorship at iFX EXPO ASIA 2025 in Hong Kong

Meet the team and explore recent platform enhancements from 26 to 28 October at ASIAWORLD EXPO Hall 2

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xlence will serve as a Gold Sponsor at the iFX EXPO ASIA 2025, Hong Kong. The event unites brokers, prop firms, introducing brokers, fintech and regtech providers, and other critical stakeholders in the online trading ecosystem.

Asia increasingly influences the financial sector, and Xlence's participation in the iFX EXPO ASIA 2025 aligns with its strategic objective of expanding within this dynamic region. The iFX EXPO ASIA is one of the busiest gatherings in the financial sector, drawing professionals from all fields of the financial services ecosystem. Brokers, prop firms, introducing brokers, fintech and regtech companies, service providers, and other key market participants will convene for this year's edition to explore new opportunities and innovations within Asia's robust trading hub.

Xlence's participation in this year's expo aims to foster and deepen relationships with its partners, discuss business opportunities, expand its presence and support to the global financial community, and strengthen relationships across Asian markets. The company views this event as a valuable platform for engaging in meaningful discussions about the future of online commerce, regulation, and technology, as well as for communicating with partners and sharing insights.

Xlence's focus during the expo will be to:

Discuss and explore the most appropriate business models for the Asia region.

One to one meetings with clients, partners and new prospects.

Share and receive market feedback that will contribute to the development of the 2026 regional expansion plan.

Explore tech providers that operate within the online trading value chain

Connect with introducing brokers that desire a clear commercial framework

Xlence's goal is to solidify its reputation as a responsible partner for traders and institutions worldwide and to further the global trading landscape by participating in this year's expo in collaboration with industry leaders and innovators.

About Xlence

Xlence is an international CFD broker committed to delivering a transparent, innovative, and comprehensive trading experience. Headquartered in Dubai and regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA SD029), Xlence offers MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, negative balance protection, and 24/5 multilingual support.

Risk Warning: Trading CFDs involves significant risk and may result in the loss of your entire investment. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved.

