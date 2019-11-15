WPP's Geometry Expands Creative Leadership With Arrival of Till Hohmann as Chief Creative Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa

Creative investment boosted to fast-track brands to the forefront of commerce

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geometry, WPP's End-to-End Creative Commerce agency, has announced the appointment of Till Hohmann as Chief Creative Officer Geometry Europe, Middle East & Africa. This takes effect immediately.

As part of a planned succession, Howard Smiedt, former CCO Geometry EMEA becomes EMEA Creative Chairman, partnering with Hohmann to accelerate Geometry's creative commerce culture and offering.

Claus Adams, CEO, Geometry EMEA explains: "The speed at which change is happening across retail – from physical to digital to everything in between - is driving marketers to rethink their go-to-market strategies. This blurring of lines has put greater emphasis on the intersection of strategy and creative in driving conversions everywhere commerce touches people's lives."

He continues, "Geometry's strength in unlocking creativity in the moments that matter makes this a critical hire and enables the elevation of ideas in driving growth. An award-winning creative director, a sharp strategic planner, and an ambitious business leader, Till has a depth of knowledge in driving transformation and knows what it takes to create an environment where people and ideas excel."

Hohmann joins from German independent agency group Serviceplan where as Managing Creative Director he helped create highly integrated global campaigns for brands such as BMW, MINI, B/S/H, WMF, and KraussMaffei. He brings a proven record of successfully managing agencies and brands through the various stages of transformation and believes that radical integration is the driving principle of building culturally relevant, technologically advanced and successful teams, brands and campaigns.

Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO, Geometry, comments, "Commerce holds the most untapped creative potential to grow companies, brands and people at a time when all sectors are being shaken up and disrupted. Till's unique skill set will help us to solve clients' challenges and drive their growth."

With a multinational career spanning twenty plus years, Hohmann has helped to transform analogue agencies into cutting-edge organisations, enabled companies to double revenue as they become creatively recognised, and built creatively-driven business units to rebuild powerful global brands across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Along the way, Till and his multinational teams have landed 450+ awards across categories and channels including Golds at Cannes Lions, Euro-Effies, Eurobest, and Spikes Asia.

Till Hohmann, Chief Creative Officer, Geometry EMEA, comments: "I'm extremely happy to be joining this exciting, truly international, game-changing company. Geometry has an incredibly diverse team of amazing experts and a unique suite of tools capable of bringing innovative and valuable experiences to life. It's uniquely placed to deliver the silver bullet for growth which so many clients are looking for right now. I look forward to making amazing things happen in that space."



Geometry

Geometry is WPP's End-to-End Creative Commerce Agency. We create engaging new commerce experiences at the moments that matter to unlock commercial growth. We believe the space of Commerce holds the most untapped creative potential to grow companies, brands and people. Our Living Commerce® operating system, allows us to understand how, when and why people buy – to deliver the most innovative and valuable commerce experiences across Retail, Experience, Design and Innovation. We do this across 56 countries, everywhere commerce touches lives – this is end-to-end.

(NYSE: WPP) www.geometry.com

Contact:

Lindsey Yoselevitz

t: +1-212-537-3953

e: lindsey.yoselevitz@geometry.com

Related Links

https://www.geometry.com/uk



SOURCE Geometry