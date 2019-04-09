Women Health Devices Market to hit $42.5 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Women Health Devices Market is set to surpass USD 42.5 billion by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Women's health devices market is primarily driven by growing disease burden among women across the world. Growing number of gynecological cancers in developed as well as developing countries will surge the demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic devices thereby augmenting women health devices industry growth. Increasing disposable income coupled with advancements in healthcare infrastructure will drive the business revenue.

Furthermore, numerous government initiatives to increase awareness regarding women health will positively impact the industry growth. For instance, Janani Suraksha Yojana and Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram, initiated by the Government of India to support women health issues should upsurge the business revenue. Technological advancement in healthcare industry will boost the demand for early disease diagnosis and treatment that will spur the women health devices market size. However, lack of awareness regarding women health, especially in underdeveloped countries may negatively impact the industry growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3191

Devices segment of women health devices market was valued at over USD 15 billion in 2018 and will witness significant growth in the foreseeable future. High incidence of chronic and infectious diseases among the female population will surge the demand for effective disease treatment, thereby fostering the segment growth. Technological advancement coupled with availability of minimally invasive technologies will further spur the segment size.

Diagnostic segment accounted for more than 25% revenue share in 2018 and will witness robust CAGR by 2025. Introduction of advanced diagnostics for early and better diagnosis of diseases will surge the segment growth. High demand for ultrasound, mammography and CT scans owing to growing disease burden will drive the diagnostic products business growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 155 pages with 146 market data tables & 9 figures & charts from the report, "Women Health Devices Market By Type (Devices, Consumables), By Product (Surgical, Diagnostic, Contraceptives, Labor & Delivery, Critical Care), By Application (Cancer, Osteoporosis, Infectious Disease, Uterine Fibroids, Post-menopausal Syndrome, Pregnancy, Female Sterilization), By End-use (Hospitals, Obstetrics & Gynecology Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Denmark, Sweden, Czech Republic, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Qatar, UAE), Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/womens-health-devices-market

Female sterilization segment of women health devices market held considerable revenue in 2018 and is projected to show more than 6.7% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. Segment growth is attributable to growing inclination of females towards sterilization procedures to avoid the risk of unwanted pregnancy. According to the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) data, out of the total women opting for some type of contraception, more than 18.5% women chose female sterilization between 2015 and 2017. Increasing demand for permanent contraception will increase thus fuel the female sterilization segment growth.

Obstetrics & gynecology clinics segment accounted for over 17% revenue share in 2018 and is poised to show momentous growth during the forthcoming years. Increasing preference of women towards these clinics for various surgical as well as non-surgical gynecology procedures will upsurge the segmental revenue. Large number of women suffering from urinary incontinence, uterine fibroids or other gynecological diseases, opting for obstetrics & gynecology clinics will further fuel the business growth.

Eminent industry players operating in women health devices market include Cardinal Health, Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke Philips, CooperSurgical, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Caldera Medical, GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, Hologic, Siemens, MedGyn Products, Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Medline Industries. Industry players adopt strategies such as geographic expansion, merger, acquisition as well as novel product launch to sustain market competition. For instance, in November 2016, Hologic launched next-generation NovaSure, an advanced global endometrial ablation system used in the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding. This product launches enabled company to broaden its product portfolio and gain more market share.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3191

Browse Related Reports:

U.S. Intrauterine Devices Market By Products (Copper IUD, Hormonal IUD), By Age Group (15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45+), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/us-intrauterine-devices-market

Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, India, Japan, China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa), Application Development Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 – 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/womens-health-rehabilitation-products-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Blog: http://page125.org

Connect with us: Facebook | Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.