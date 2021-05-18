Wiwynn Receives Open Network Foundation Aether Certification on Expanded Edge Server Ecosystem

TAIPEI, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiwynn (TWSE: 6669), an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider for data centers, today announced that its openEdge based server EP100 is honored to be the first server that is certified for the Open Network Foundation's (ONF) Aether open source project.

ONF Aether is a catalyst for accelerating enterprise digital transformation with open source, software-defined cellular connectivity and tightly integrated cloud-native edge compute on COTS hardware. An ecosystem that bridges hardware and software is key to the success of disaggregated and open source edge computing. Wiwynn is one of the forerunners that joined ONF's Continuous Certification Program for Aether. With continuous software integration testing, Wiwynn has built EP100 as an open computing platform supporting various cloud-based edge applications.

Wiwynn is also a pioneer of open-source hardware. As a Platinum member and Solution Provider of the Open Compute Project (OCP) for years, Wiwynn actively participates in server, storage, openRMC and advance cooling projects. It has had 32 contributions to the Community. Along with product expansion from cloud to edge, Wiwynn designed the EP100 based on OCP openEdge specification and contributed the spec of its new short-depth edge server-ES200 to expand its server portfolio and enrich the ecosystem.

In the 5G era, Wiwynn joined the O-RAN ALLIANCE, founded by leading mobile operators, to work with ecosystem partners to enable the open RAN transformation. At the second global O-RAN Plugfest, Wiwynn's EP100 was tested in the Deutsche Telekom hosted Berlin lab. The goal is to accelerate the deployment of a new disaggregated and virtualized networks that are building with open source hardware in scalability, flexibility, reliability, and agility to 5G networks.

"Open-source communities have played important roles for IT technology innovations," said Steven Lu, Wiwynn's Senior Vice President of Product Development. "For 5G and edge applications, virtualization technology and disaggregation architecture are the key foundation. The collaboration among ecosystem partners is critical to boosting the development pace. Wiwynn is excited to work with ONF and will continue to invest resources in the open-source community for software and hardware design and integration. Together, we can build the ecosystem and provide the best open computing platform for 5G and edge computing."

"ONF is pleased to have Wiwynn's participation in the Aether open source project, and to have Wiwynn's EP100 enrolled in Aether Continuous Certification Program," said Timon Sloane, Vice President Marketing and Ecosystem, ONF. "Wiwynn's EP100 undergoes continuous revalidation against the latest Aether platform as part of the Continuous Certification Program, thus ensuring that the Wiywynn server remains compatible with a code base that is updated daily as part of the Aether CI/CD development pipeline."

"As one of the very first OCP Solution Providers (SP's), Wiwynn has shown an unwavering commitment to OCP. The OCP Inspired™ Wiwynn EP100 is another example of how they continue to champion open designs and have extended their focus toward the entire solution stack by achieving ONF Aether certification. This OCP Inspired™ integrated solution for Aether showcases our collaboration with ONF and will be a cornerstone offering in the OCP supply chain for 5G and edge applications," stated Steve Helvie, VP of Channel Development for the OCP Foundation.

Explore Wiwynn EP100 at ONF Marketplace and OCP Marketplace.

About Wiwynn

Wiwynn is an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider of high-quality computing and storage products, plus rack solutions for leading cloud data centers. Visit Wiwynn Website, Facebook and Linkedin or contact sales@wiwynn.com for more information.

PR Contact: Bing Wu PR@wiwynn.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479485/Wiwynn_LOGO.jpg

Related Links

https://www.wiwynn.com/



SOURCE Wiwynn