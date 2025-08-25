With the UK's preserved tomatoes market expected to reach 332K Tons and $457M by 2035, the "Red Gold from Europe" Campaign will highlight the Quality, Security and Versatility of Italian and EU Canned Tomatoes at the Speciality & Fine Food Fair - London - Olympia - 9 & 10 September 2025

Promoted by ANICAV, the Italian Association of Canned Vegetables Industries, and co-funded by the European Commission, the campaign underscores the rich heritage and rigorous safety standards behind EU canned tomato products. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to join our daily cooking sessions, demonstrating creative ways to incorporate these high-quality ingredients into a variety of dishes.

"The preserved tomatoes market in the UK is expected to experience continual growth in both volume and value over the next decade. With a projected CAGR of +0.2 for volume and +1.7% for value, the market is estimated to reach 332K tons and $457M by the end of 2035. With Italy constituting the largest preserved tomato supplier to the UK (257K tons and tenfold more than the second-largest supplier, Greece, 25K tons) our goal is to highlight the excellence and safety of EU canned tomatoes, emphasizing their value for consumers and culinary professionals alike," said Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV's General Director. "Through engaging cooking demonstrations and informative displays, we aim to inspire chefs, retailers and home cooks to use these versatile products even more than they already do."

Attendees are invited to meet with experts, enjoy live cooking shows and explore the wide range of canned tomato options that exemplify European agricultural excellence.

Join us at Stand 1830 during the fair to discover why "Red Gold from Europe" is your trusted choice for the highest quality and safety in the culinary world.

