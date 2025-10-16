Qatar imports of canned tomatoes from the EU and Italy is expected to increase 3-5% from 2025 to 2028.

Promoted by ANICAV, the Italian Association of Canned Vegetables Industries, and co-funded by the European Commission, the campaign underscores the rich heritage and rigorous safety standards behind EU canned tomato products. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to join our daily cooking sessions, demonstrating creative ways to incorporate these high-quality ingredients into a variety of delicious dishes, ranging from fresh-tasting Italian recipes to a tangy Alexandrian Squid Stew.

"The preserved tomatoes market in Qatar is expected to experience continual growth in both volume and value by 2028, driven by increasing consumer demand, urbanization, and a growing food service industry. The import of canned tomatoes from the EU and Italy will, in fact, likely follow a growth rate of 3-5% in Qatar, aligning with regional food import trends and the increasing preference for high-quality, established European and Italian brands. With Italy constituting the largest preserved tomato supplier to Qatar, our goal is to highlight the excellence and safety of EU canned tomatoes, emphasizing their value for consumers and culinary professionals alike," said Marco Serafini, ANICAV's President. "Through engaging cooking demonstrations and informative displays, we aim to inspire chefs, retailers and home cooks to use these versatile products even more than they already do."

Attendees are invited to meet with tomato producers, enjoy live cooking sessions and explore the wide range of canned tomato options that exemplify European and Italian agricultural excellence.

Join us at Stand D39 in Hall 1 during the fair to discover why "Red Gold from Europe" is your trusted choice for the highest quality and safety in the culinary world.

Discover more and download some recipe ideas at https://redgoldfromeurope.qa

Follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redgoldfromeuropeqatar

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redgoldfromeuropeqa

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@RedGoldfromEuropeQatar

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682686/RedGoldFromEurope_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783919/Alexandrian_Squid_Stew.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682689/footer_comunicati_QATAR_Logo.jpg