ANICAV and the "Red Gold from Europe" Campaign make a grand impression at Hospitality Qatar 2025 with Chef Dario Tomaselli's daily cooking sessions.

Over the course of the exhibition, Chef Dario captivated the attendees with daily hands-on cooking sessions, demonstrating the versatility and rich flavour of Italian canned tomatoes. From classic pasta sauces to innovative Mediterranean-inspired dishes, Chef Dario's masterful techniques underscored the high quality and authenticity of Italy's "red gold," a nickname earned worldwide for Italian canned tomatoes. The demonstrations attracted large audiences of local restaurateurs, chefs, and culinary enthusiasts eager to discover new ways to incorporate authentic Italian ingredients into their daily menus.

"Participating in Hospitality Qatar 2025 has been a fantastic opportunity to showcase Italy's finest canned tomatoes and strengthen our ties with the Middle Eastern market," stated Marco Serafini, President of ANICAV. "The response has been incredibly positive, and we see great potential for expanding exports of Italian canned tomatoes and vegetables into Qatar, driven by the region's increasing demand for high-quality, genuine ingredients."

Commenting on the future prospects, President Serafini added, "Qatar's vibrant culinary scene and growing number of international cuisines present an excellent opportunity for Italian canned products. We look forward to establishing new partnerships with local distributors and chefs who are committed to delivering authentic Italian flavours to their customers. Our aim is to position Italy as a top supplier of premium canned tomatoes in this promising market."

Throughout the event, ANICAV also hosted tastings, engaged in one-on-one consultations, and promoted the "Red Gold from Europe" campaign, which highlights Italy's tradition of quality, innovation, and sustainability in canned tomato products. The campaign underscores Italy's commitment to exporting the best produce, preserved at the peak of flavour and freshness, to international markets like Qatar.

With its active participation at Hospitality Qatar 2025, ANICAV reinforced Italy's reputation as a leader in high-quality canned tomatoes and set the stage for increased trade relations in the Middle East.

