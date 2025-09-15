With the UK's preserved tomatoes market expected to reach 332K Tons and $457M by 2035, the "Red Gold from Europe" Campaign highlighted the Quality, Security and Versatility of Italian and EU Canned Tomatoes on 9 & 10 September 2025 during the Speciality & Fine Food Fair - London - Olympia, while delighting visitors with daily cooking demos and tastings

Promoted by ANICAV, the Italian Association of Canned Vegetables Industries, and co-funded by the European Commission, the campaign aims to underscore the rich heritage and rigorous safety standards behind EU canned tomato products.

During the fair, visitors enjoyed a cooking demonstration by renowned culinary writer and influencer Soha Darwish, who captivated attendees with her insights into using preserved tomatoes to create authentic, deliciously inspired Middle Eastern dishes such as Loubieh b Zeit-Style (Green beans with garlic and tomatoes), as well as by the daily cooking sessions led by accomplished chefs Adriana and Cinzia and based on classic Italian recipes such as Pappa al Pomodoro (Bread & Tomato Soup), Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce, and Meatballs in Tomato Sauce. All dishes received widespread praise for both their simplicity – time to cook is becoming a luxury nowadays – and delicious flavour.

The event was further enriched by the presence of ANICAV member companies, including Compagnia Mercantile d'Oltremare—featuring brands such as Ciao - Il Pomodoro di Napoli and Solaria—and Pancrazio SpA, known for its Pancrazio, Metelliana, and Organic brands. Their participation underscored the committment of Italian canned tomato producers to quality, security and sustainability, strengthening their position in the UK market amid a growing demand for premium, reliable ingredients.

"With Italy constituting the largest preserved tomato supplier to the UK (257K tons and tenfold more than the second-largest supplier, Greece, 25K tons) our goal is to highlight the excellence and safety of EU and Italian canned tomatoes, emphasizing their value for consumers and culinary professionals alike," said Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV's General Director. "Through our engaging cooking demonstrations and informative displays, we aimed to inspire chefs, retailers and home cooks to use these versatile products even more than they already do."

