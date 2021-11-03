Wide Range of Fiction Featured in LibraryBub Selection for November

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub, founded in 2015 by bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, is an industry first. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Bestselling author Susan Orlean was reminded of her childhood fascination with libraries when she started bringing her son to the library. "My mother and I would take regular trips to the branch library near my house at least twice a week, and those trips were enchanted. The very air in the library seemed charged with possibility and imagination; books seem to have their own vitality." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

This month's list of remarkable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have wowed independent critics and have been enthusiastically received by devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. Notably, several of the books have won awards within the independent publishing sector.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

A Beautiful Glittering Lie (Book One of the Renegade series) by J.D.R. Hawkins ISBN: 978-1643619941

Book of 5 by Richard T. ASIN: B095JHSLKW

Decanted by Linda Sheehan ISBN: 978-1684337033

Jillian Dare (a modern retelling of Jane Eyre) by Melanie M. Jeschke ISBN: 978-1956267020

The Little Corner Christmas Store: 12 Christmas stories for the whole family by Kevin P. White ISBN: 979-8603403021

Love Poems: Are You the One? by Steve Ryan ISBN: 978-0615937946

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Lost on a Page by David E. Sharp ISBN: 978-1684337279

The Reefs of Time (Book Five of the Chaos Chronicles series) by Jeffrey A. Carver ISBN: 978-1611387995

Young Adult

Isle of Dragons (Book One of the Isle of Dragons series) by L. A. Thompson ISBN: 979-8571926171

Children's

Dogs of a Different Collar by Marti Regan ISBN: 978-1425154585

Putney and the Magic eyePad (Book One of the Putney and the Magic eyePad series) by M. K. Tufft ISBN: 978-1734663617

NON-FICTION

Business

The Entrepreneur Ethos: how to build a more ethical, inclusive and resilient entrepreneur community by Jarie Bolander ISBN: 978-1634925501

Health & Fitness

3-in-1 Diet Cookbook: a holistic approach to vegetarian diet planning by Shantha Kumar ISBN: 978-1533011046

Religion & Spirituality

The Freedom Diaries: God Speaks Back by Mark Holloway ISBN: 978-0473251840

Self-Help

Coronavirus Reflections: Bitter or Better? by Larada Horner-Miller ISBN: 978-0996614467

Mythical Me: finding freedom from constant comparison by Richella J. Parham ISBN: 978-0830843954

7 Questions To Answer Before You Retire by Hilary Henderson ISBN: 978-1731569387

Trial, Error and Success: 10 insights into realistic knowledge, thinking and emotional intelligence by Sima Dimitrijev and Maryann Karinch ISBN: 978-1735617480

Writing Skills

The Author Startup: a radical approach to rapidly writing and self-publishing your book on Amazon by Ray Brehm ISBN: 978-1545200476

Young Adult

Design Your Daring Life Workbook by Connie M. Leach ISBN: 978-1087951195

"I truly appreciate LibraryBub's support of authors and independent writers like myself," says fantasy writer Shannon Traphagen, pointing out that "mentoring, support and guidance" can be so hard to obtain for independent authors, "so to receive support like this is such an empowering feeling." She asserts that "the business acumen that LibraryBub is able to provide so that authors may navigate the marketing waters that is the publishing industry is invaluable."

