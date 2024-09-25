Why Does an Iraqi Man Come to China to Chase His Dream?

News provided by

China.org.cn

25 Sep, 2024, 09:04 GMT

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding Answers in China from China.org.cn:

In the summer of 1998, Fadhil Harby Al Dulaimy, an international student from Iraq, traveled thousands of miles to China, embarking on a journey of seeking knowledge and pursuing his dream. During his life in China for over two decades, he has witnessed the rapid development of China's economy. Meanwhile, he has successfully started up his own business and obtained permanent residence in China as the first Iraqi citizen.

Continue Reading
Why Does an Iraqi Man Come to China to Chase His Dream?
Why Does an Iraqi Man Come to China to Chase His Dream?

Why did Fadhil choose to stay in China after graduation? What is life like as a permanent resident in China? Join us as we delve into Fadhil's story of chasing Chinese dream.

Why Does an Iraqi Man Come to China to Chase His Dream?
https://youtu.be/va3CzqsWMoU

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=va3CzqsWMoU

Also from this source

China.org.cn: Georgian Ambassador to China Highlights Increasing Prominence of Georgia as a Crossroads Between Europe and Asia

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – The following is a report from China.org.cn: "Under the Belt and Road Initiative, Georgia is well-positioned to...

Iraq's Ambassador to China Marks Diplomatic Milestones, Welcomes Chinese Visitors with Visa-on-Arrival Policy

This is a report from China.org.cn: Since joining the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2015, Iraq and China have collaborated on several projects to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics