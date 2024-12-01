BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn.

Join presenter Jason Dane Castleton at the Health and Wellness pavilion of the second China International Supply Chain Expo, where innovations from traditional medicine to genetic technology are transforming the industry.

Jason explores traditional Chinese medicine and health supplements, discovering their unique benefits.

In the genetic technology section, Jason tests cutting-edge health innovations through an interactive DNA demonstration.

Getting active, Jason explores the high-tech world of modern sport shoe design. "Exercise starts with proper gear," he says while creating his own signature athletic footwear.

Rounding off his expo experience, Jason "time travels" to age 100 in the aging-care display. He explores innovative devices designed to enhance older adults' independence and comfort, demonstrating technology's role in quality aging.

Join Jason's journey through health innovation and discover emerging trends in healthy living at the expo!

When ancient cures meet smart tech: Level up your health! - China.org.cn

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1hJbcaojgw