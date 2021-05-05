West Mira Contract Update

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (OSE:SDRL), (OTCQX:SDRLF) announces that a termination notice has been received for the West Mira from Wintershall Dea.

The West Mira has had a period of unproductive time following an equipment failure on 19 March 2021. Seadrill has been working diligently with Wintershall Dea, and the rig's owner Northern Ocean, to prepare the West Mira for a return to work. Seadrill will review the notice received, and will continue our constructive engagement with both Wintershall Dea and Northern Ocean.

CONTACT:

seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com

020 3745 4960

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Related Links

https://www.cision.com/



SOURCE Cision AB