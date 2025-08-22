Invitation to presentation of Sectra's three-month report 2025/2026

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) invites investors, analysts, and the media to a presentation of the company's three-month report with President Torbjörn Kronander and CFO Jessica Holmquist.

Publication of the financial report: 8:15 a.m. (CEST) on September 4, 2025

Report presentation: 10:00 a.m. (CEST) on the same date

To participate, follow the instructions on Sectra's website investor.sectra.com/q1report2526.

The broadcast will be made available on the same webpage after the conference.

Participation will take place via Microsoft Teams. Questions can be posed using the chat function or by sending questions in advance via email to info.investor@sectra.com.

Sectra's financial reporting calendar and Annual General Meeting

September 9, 2025 : Annual General Meeting

: Annual General Meeting December 12, 2025 : Six-month report

: Six-month report March 6, 2026 : Nine-month report

: Nine-month report June 5, 2026 : Year-end report

For more information about Sectra's financial events and reports, visit investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2024/2025 fiscal year totaled SEK 3,240 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB, telephone +46 (0)13 23 52 04, e-mail info.investor@sectra.com

