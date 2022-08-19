Wellbeing and global citizenship activities remain student favourites, according to Nord Anglia's latest EdTech analysis

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education published its latest quarterly EdTech analysis today showing how its 70,000 students are using online learning to develop their interests in wellbeing, global citizenship, STEM, creativity and more. The analysis covered the period from 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2022.

The analysis of Global Campus — the online learning platform used by Nord Anglia's students — shows that there were over 1 million online learning sessions across 188 co-curricular activities during the period. In comparison, two years ago — when all schools were teaching virtually due the Covid-19 pandemic — there were 670k online learning sessions during the same period.

With 79 schools in Europe, North America, Latin America, China, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and India, Nord Anglia's EdTech analysis shows that:

38% of students took courses on social and global issues, tackling the Sustainable Development Goals.

of students took courses on tackling the Sustainable Development Goals. 24% of students opted for wellbeing activities , such as yoga classes, and learning about the importance of healthy nutrition.

, such as yoga classes, and learning about the importance of healthy nutrition. 23% of students selected STEM courses across Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths topics.

across Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths topics. 13% of students chose courses on developing creativity.

Mark Orrow-Whiting, Director of Curriculum and Student Performance, said: "Our learning content is designed to help students develop important skills for the future: creativity, curiosity, collaboration, compassion, critical thinking, and commitment. Alongside our focus on academic performance, helping our students nurture these types of ambitions is at the heart of Nord Anglia's educational offer. We believe it's this approach that helps our students achieve more than they ever imagined possible."

Media enquiries:

David Bates

Communications Manager

david.bates@nordanglia.com

+44 7787 135223

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading premium international schools organisation, we are shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with innovative technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our 79 schools in 31 countries around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Nord Anglia Education